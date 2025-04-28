There is no shortage of drama with the Kardashian family. With a show that ran for 20 seasons, Keeping Up With The Kardashians built a legacy for this famous family that’s truly unmatched by any other famous dynasty. Kim Kardashian, arguably the most famous of the Kardashian crew, has faced the dark underbelly of fame time and time again. Nearly a decade ago, Kim Kardashian was robbed in a Paris hotel room.

While this story has slipped off many people’s radars in the many years since it occurred, it has come back up to the forefront of the news. As of April 28, 2025, the group who robbed Kardashian are officially on trial for their crimes. The story was huge when it first happened, but if you’re a college-aged girl like me, you were probably pretty young when it all actually happened. Since the trial has officially begun, I’m here to refresh your memory on this event that shook global news nine years ago.

On Oct. 3, 2016, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint during an overnight robbery. In the first hours of official news of the incident, it was made clear that she had not been harmed during the robbery, but was robbed of jewelry worth more than $10 million. Amongst what had been stolen was a jewelry box with a value of $6.7 million, and a ring worth €4 million. Paris police said there were five assailants, none of which were named publicly.

Kardashian herself did not really speak of the incident in depth until almost six months after the incident, in a Sunday night episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on March 19, 2017. She shared that she was alone in her room when she heard the robbers coming up the stairs. It wasn’t until they were already in the room with her and had taken her phone that she noticed they were armed. “I was looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs,” she said on Keeping Up. “I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back — it makes me so upset to think about it — but either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator doesn’t open in time or the stairs are locked, then I’m f*cked. There’s no way out.”

Kardashian said the men gagged her, bound her legs, and moved her to the bathtub before running out with the jewelry. The whole family left Paris the following day, and Kardashian stayed off social media and out of the public eye for several months. Eventually, she posted on Instagram after the episode of Keeping Up was aired, saying how the whole experience had made her stronger.

The people on trial are nine total, with varying charges from armed robbery and kidnapping to complicity. The trial is set to run until the end of May, and according to her lawyer, Kardashian is expected to testify in person.