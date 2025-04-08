If there’s one thing The Handmaid’s Tale never fails to do, it’s keep fans on the edge of their seats with gut-wrenching twists and emotionally-charged storytelling. Season 5 was no exception, delivering some of the most intense moments in the show’s history. As viewers brace ourselves for the upcoming season, let’s take a deep dive into everything that went down in Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale, and see where our favorite (and most-hated) characters ended up.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale takes place in the totalitarian regime of Gilead, a society built on religious extremism and brutal oppression. Women — especially those who are still able to bear children — are stripped of their rights and forced into servitude as handmaids. Essentially, they are birthing vessels for powerful men and their barren wives. At the center of it all is June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), a former handmaid who has endured unimaginable horrors but remains determined to fight back against the oppressive system.

What Happens In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5?

Following the shocking death of Fred Waterford at the hands of June and her fellow survivors at the end of Season 4, Season 5 picks up in the aftermath. June, now in Canada, grapples with the weight of her actions while still fighting to protect her daughter, Nichole. But revenge doesn’t come without consequences. Gilead’s influence in Canada grows, making it clear that no place is truly safe.

Serena Joy, Fred’s widow, experiences a sharp downfall in Season 5. Initially enjoying newfound power in Canada, she soon finds herself at the mercy of Gilead’s oppressive rule once again. After being forced into a twisted form of handmaid-like servitude, Serena barely escapes with her newborn son, Noah. This leads to the shocking moment where she and June — former enemies — end up on the same train, both running from the same oppressive forces.

One of the season’s most harrowing moments comes when Gilead sends a hitman to take out June, attempting to run her over with a truck. Though she survives thanks to Luke’s quick thinking, the attack sets off a chain reaction that ultimately forces June and her family to flee. Luke, unable to escape, turns himself in, leaving June to board a train with Nichole — where she unexpectedly crosses paths with Serena and her baby.

Meanwhile, Nick finds himself trapped between his love for June and his position as a commander in Gilead. His secret cooperation with the U.S. government puts him at risk, while his marriage to Rose crumbles under the weight of his lingering feelings for June. He remains conflicted, still playing a dangerous game with Lawrence and the other commanders while trying to protect June from the shadows.

Back in Gilead, Janine’s resistance reaches a breaking point, leading to her arrest by the Eyes after a defiant confrontation with Naomi Putnam. Aunt Lydia, who has long enforced Gilead’s cruel rules, begins to question her loyalties more than ever, hinting at a possible shift in the regime’s power dynamics. Commander Lawrence, now a key player in Gilead’s government, continues to push his “New Bethlehem” initiative — an attempt at a more moderate version of Gilead that allows defectors to return under strict rules. His motives remain murky, as he balances personal ambitions with a supposed desire to reform the oppressive system.

June and Luke’s journey throughout Season 5 highlights the heartbreaking reality that even in Canada, they were never truly free. Between legal battles over Nichole and the ever-growing threat of Gilead, their safety was always at risk. The Canadian government begins cracking down on refugees, proving that anti-Gilead sentiment is not as strong as June hoped. By the season’s end, Luke makes the ultimate sacrifice, staying behind to allow June and Nichole to escape.

What Happens In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6?

As Season 5 comes to a close, June and Serena find themselves on the same train, both mothers, both fugitives, and both uncertain of what comes next. It’s a full-circle moment for two women who were once bitter enemies — now forced to navigate an uncertain future side by side. With the ever-present threat of Gilead looming, their fates are more intertwined than ever.

With so many unresolved storylines, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 is bound to be explosive. Will June finally find true freedom? Can Serena survive outside of Gilead’s influence? And what will become of Luke, Nick, and Janine? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure — this story is far from over.

The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on April 8 with the first three episodes of Season 6, followed by a weekly rollout leading up to the highly anticipated series finale on May 27. And for those of us who can’t get enough of this dystopian world, good news: a sequel series, The Testaments, is already in the works at Hulu. While there’s no official release date yet, we know this universe is far from finished.