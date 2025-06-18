America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 2 was nothing short of intense. From heart-to-heart moments to jaw dropping revelations, fans had a lot to process this time around. One of the most-talked about moments was what happened to Chandi in the Bahamas. The DCC “Refresh and Reboot” trip, and everything that followed, was a major storyline in Season 2.

With a schedule as hectic as a DCC’s, it was definitely time for the girls to take a break from the chaos and reset. The Refresh and Reboot trip gave the girls some much-needed quality time away from rehearsals and the game day field to soak up some sun and enjoy different leisure activities around the island.

Things took a turn toward the end of the season, when the squad had to address the elephant in the room: Chandi had brought a man back to her shared hotel room during the getaway. The show kept some of the details vague, but the internet hasn’t stopped speculating.

Based on what we saw in the series, while most of the girls were spending time together, Chandi would occasionally disappear and skip hangouts. During a vulnerable moment with a friend, Chandi broke down and opened up about how much she’d been struggling mentally, emotionally, and physically. Between leadership duties, extra jobs, and a recent breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Ryan, Chandi said the pressure was piling on.

When she met a man in the Bahamas with a similar past, Chandi said she felt seen, and made a choice she later admitted was “selfish.” Chandi acknowledged her mistakes and spoke honestly about the unrealistic expectations DCCs face: to show up, smile, and perform even when they’re barely holding it together.

News of what happened spread quickly throughout the squad. Some girls sympathized with Chandi and chose not to share details with the internet. Others felt blindsided and unsafe — especially since the man she brought in was a stranger to the rest of the group, and their contract strictly prohibits revealing the team’s location to the public. As tension built, the girls became divided, and for a team as large as DCC, where unity is everything, that shift hit hard. Ultimately, Chandi took a leave of absence, leaving many teammates confused and in the dark,

Still needing to move on with rehearsals, Judy announced KayDianna and Kleine as new group leaders. Vocal about her new position, KayDianna later went live on TikTok, hinting at the situation and indirectly answering comments about Chandi. With how quickly information spreads — especially about DCC — a screen recording of the livestream was uploaded to Reddit. Before long, KayDianna said DCC staff reached out to let her know she was being investigated for bullying and harassment.

After being confronted with suspension and an honest conversation with Judy and Kelli, KayDianna decided to step down from the team altogether. She later shared that she felt unsupported in her new role as group leader. Despite wanting to end the season celebrating with the squad, she chose not to attend the banquet or the final uniform hang-up.

What Is Chandi Doing Now?

As for Chandi, she attended the end-of-season banquet after taking some time off from the team. Regardless of the speculation, she shared that she was doing what was best for her. She was happy just dancing and being part of the group, without the increased pressures of leadership.

Now, being retired from the DCC team, Chandi is taking time to herself to embrace this new chapter of her life while still making time to share some America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders promo content on Instagram. She remains involved with DCC by leading prep classes, helping the next generation of cheerleaders refine their choreography and infuse each routine with their own unique flair.