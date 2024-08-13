Lucien Laviscount’s Dating History Is Star-Studded

Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris is back for Season 4 on Aug.15, which means we’re just days away from seeing what’s to come in Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) messy love life. The final episode of Season 3 ended on a massive cliffhanger. Camille (Camile Razat) left Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) at the alter after realizing he was (still) in love with Emily. This explosion led Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) to break up with Emily and storm off! I have a sneaky suspicion Emily will end up with Gabriel in Season 4, which means more Alfie for us; just kidding, but not really! Though Alfie’s love life is in shambles now, what is Laviscount’s dating life like? Well, look no further, besties. I did some digging, so you won’t have to. Thank me later!

But before we get into Laviscount’s dating life, let’s start with some background. The actor is no stranger to the limelight, as he’s been featured in hit TV shows like Scream Queens and Katy Keene. He also had music video era when he starred alongside Shakira in the MV for her song “Puntería” featuring Cardi B. Safe to say, Laviscount is used to hanging out with celebs, and his dating history proves it.

Kerry Katona

This may be Laviscount’s most controversial relationship, as he and Katona had a 12-year age gap. The two met on the set of Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, when Laviscount was 19, and Katona was 31. Once the two left the reality show, they appeared on the cover of Ok! Magazine, confirming their relationship. But the couple was only together a few months before their relationship ultimately fizzled.

Jesy Nelson

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock seemingly dated Laviscount in 2012, but a few years after their split, the singer’s former bandmate Jesy Nelson was spotted getting cozy with the actor. In 2021, The Sun reported that Laviscount and Nelson were caught nearly kissing and caressing each other after a night out at Tabu nightclub in London.

However, a source from Nelson’s camp claims that the two “weren’t kissing.” The source also said that Nelson was “absolutely mortified” by the photos.

Shakira

In April 2024, Shakira and Laviscount confirmed their relationship, with the singer telling Us Weekly that she was “just having fun” with her new man. The two met on Shakria’s music video set and instantly hit it off. Since splitting from her ex-husband, Gerard Piqué, Shakira said she’s “dated a few people, and she isn’t in the mood to settle down at the moment.”

Shakira deserves the world after, and she and Laviscount look pretty good together, IMHO!

We should find out more about the fate of Emily and Alfie’s relationship once Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 airs on Aug. 15. But unlike his character, it seems Laviscount is enjoying his dating life at the moment.