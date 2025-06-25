If there’s one thing to know about Gen Z, it’s that we can come up with some biting insults — and we’re even better at making them into memes. So, if you’ve seen “SYBAU” written in the comments of TikTok videos recently, consider yourself cued into Gen Z’s new favorite way to tell someone to, frankly, shut the f*ck up. (Just in a funnier, and more convenient way.)

While “SYBAU” sounds like the name of a luxury car or some new technology software, it’s far from that. ICYMI, “SYBAU” is a Gen Z internet slang term that’s popping up all over social media. Whether it’s used in the caption of a TikTok, plastered in the comment section, or sent to you by your younger, plugged-in cousin, the acronym has been inescapable. (Maybe its the Jake Shane effect, but Gen Z loves their acronyms nowadays, I fear.)

Although it’s rising in popularity now, in the 2020s, the slang has been around since at least 2003, according to Urban Dictionary. (OK, vintage!) But what exactly does “SYBAU” mean? Here’s the lowdown on the slang term, how Gen Zers are making it their own, and (OFC) what it means. Just maybe don’t use it in your work’s Microsoft Teams and Slack group chats.

What does “SYBAU” mean?

Finally, we made it to the good part. Essentially, “SYBAU” is an acronym for (pardon my language!) “Shut your b*tch a** up.” A bit aggressive, but hey — it gets the point across!

It’s not just appearing on TikTok, though — “SYBAU” is also popular on other social media platforms like X/Twitter… especially when it comes to Love Island USA discourse.

sybau im finishing this love island episode #business — ev (@ihavejaundice_) June 18, 2025

All these love island spoilers tn SYBAU plzzzz — yo favorite yn🫀 (@mali3x1) June 4, 2025

"Omg! Mean girl who was mean to me is on love island!" Ok???? Breaking News: Fork found in kitchen. SYBAU!! — Holly 🐇 (@celyn_luv) June 7, 2025

But if you were confused about what SYBAU meant before reading this article, don’t worry — you’re not the only one.

finally googled what sybau means pic.twitter.com/Ex3MmWsHIf — matylda (@mainooyedele) June 25, 2025

me when people started saying “sybau” https://t.co/vBN4U99Ho3 — morgan (@vicodinszz) June 18, 2025

I thought sybau was a Japanese word up until two days ago — Victoria (@arctiquehare) June 25, 2025

Look, if you see me using this word in future articles to try and appeal to the young folks, I have one thing to say to you: SYABU and mind your business.