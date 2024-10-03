ICYMI, “Who Is This Diva?” Is The Internet’s New Favorite Comment

TikTok is one of the most iconic places for memes to originate from, and with so many different memes springing to life almost every day, it can get a little difficult to follow the next big trend. I know I’m usually behind when it comes to internet lingo (I still don’t get why “skibidi toilet” is so funny), so don’t worry too much about potentially falling behind, as I’ve already gone ahead and identified the next big trend: the “Who is this diva?” meme. And no, it’s not about an actual diva.

Scattered throughout TikTok comment sections, people drop the catchphrase as a way to compliment others. Saying, “Who is this diva?” on a post about someone’s bold attitude or the way they hold themselves is customary in this silly trend. Sometimes, including a purple heart emoticon — a reference to the “Donatella VERSACE 💜” comment that was posted on Bella Hadid’s 2022 Instagram post in support of Palestine — can heighten sarcasm; the ingenuine aspect of the heart can feel like a sharp slap on the face, but at the same time, it can be amusing in an ironic sense.

When we generally think of divas, we might think of big celebrities or those in positions of power; their demanding, bossy behavior indicates that they need to have everything at their disposal. They might throw a fit and demand better seating at a high-class restaurant, or even criticize those around them for not meeting their high standards. Additionally, it’s implicitly indicated that the word “diva” is used to describe women specifically, and while this isn’t always the case, you can often see it misplaced and used to undermine women who are just highly ambitious or successful. However, with this new trend taking over the internet, its negative connotation has been completely flipped, which is the case with most of these trends.

While divas are usually pop stars or people who are often difficult to please, “diva” in this context is more celebratory than it is accurate. So, when we’re dropping this catchphrase on TikTok videos of people showing off their fits, someone winning a debate, or simply being iconic, we’re basically saying that they’re excelling or have an appealing style about them, hence why we’re so invested in knowing who they are. You can think of it from the perspective of a scout as they’ve laid their eyes on the star athlete they want to recruit: they have to know who they are, where they’ve come from, and how they even managed to radiate such energy.

On the flip side of this silly, empowering trend, some folks can use the term in a mean way. If there’s a clip of someone acting out strangely, doing something embarrassing, or just dropping the worst take on something, some folks are inclined to drop the catchphrase in the comments as a way to poke fun.

@palinda333 Gurl i swear people could be dragging me in the comments and i wouldnt know 😭 if yall wanna hate you gotta be direct or ill thank you for it and look stupid 🥲 ♬ let the light in – 🎀

Knowing more about the “Who is this diva?” trend, you can now use it however you like, and finally be in the know about this latest internet meme and trend. And the world keeps spinning, I guess.