With 41 million members of Gen Z eligible to vote in the 2024 presidential election, this generation is likely going to influence the future of the country, especially on key issues young people care about. According to Her Campus’s multiple election surveys conducted in the past year, such issues include climate change, gun control, reproductive rights, student debt, and the cost of living. And with early voting already underway in several states (be sure to check to see when your state starts voting!) it’s crucial for these voters — especially the first-timers — to be confident in the votes they plan to cast.

This is not just about making a choice on Election Day — it’s about making decisions that will have a significant impact over the next four years and beyond, shaping the direction of our country and the policies that will affect us all. That’s why I think it’s important to understand the philosophy behind the way you vote — which typically comes down to retrospective and prospective voting. Not to go all PoliSci 101 on you, but these two ways of voting can tell us a lot about how our past experiences and future hopes for our democracy shape our decisions at the voting booth. This practice can be very helpful particularly if you’re on the fence about voting, or want to talk to a friend or loved one who is in that boat.

So, let’s get into it.

Retrospective vs. Prospective Voting: What’s the Difference?

The gist is: Retrospective voting considers a candidate based on their past performance in office. This practice encourages voters to reflect on how well they believe the candidate served their country and what impact their service had on the voter’s community (and whether they will be successful or fail at it again).

On the other hand, you have prospective voting, which is a more forward-thinking voting practice. Being a prospective voter means you make decisions based on the promises and future policies a candidate proposes.

Both approaches are great ways to evaluate candidates and make well-informed decisions, as these methods encourage you to either look into the candidate’s proposed policies or research their professional political background.

How This Applies to Trump & Harris In 2024

When it comes to high-profile candidates like the two leading presidential candidates, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, these voting methods can make a real difference in helping you case your vote! Retrospective voters will look back on Trump’s presidency, considering how he handled issues like the economy, immigration, and the pandemic. Also, as a retrospective voter, you will want to look into Harris’s work as Vice President, including her role in racial equality and clean energy policy. Prospective voters, meanwhile, may focus on Trump’s promises for 2025, such as his tariff plan and foreign conflicts. Prospective voters will also be interested in Harris’ vision for tackling reproductive rights and economic reform.

Whether you go with retrospective or prospective voting, using either method means you’re making a smart, informed choice. And don’t forget, you can always go with a mix of both by looking at both a candidate’s past and their future promises!

