If you’re chronically online or have a younger sibling, you’ve probably heard the slang term “6-7.” And if you haven’t yet? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone in feeling out of the loop. But now, social media — and TikTok specifically — seems to be adding another number into the mix: 41. What does 41 mean?

Simply put, internet slang moves fast, and sometimes it feels like you blink and a new trend has suddenly appeared. For a while, 6-7 was everywhere on social media feeds, and being heard throughout every classroom. People were throwing up the hand movements, making TikToks about it, and doing an amazing job at confusing everyone who isn’t accustomed to TikTok language. Like all trends, 6-7 had its week-long moment and is starting to fade. Now, the internet has crowned a new successor: 41 (which pretty much is 6-7’s younger sibling.) If you’re still trying to process 6-7 and need some help learning about 41, here’s all you need to know.

So, what exactly does 41 mean? To put it simply, not much. (Very similar to 6-7.) The number 41 comes from a rap song “41 Song (Saks Freestyle)” by Blizzi Boi. In the track, Blizzi Boi raps about being 41 and having 41 of everything, including bags, bands, homes… the list goes on.

While the song was originally released in 2021, it’s recently trending again due to Blizzi Boi’s TikTok going viral, even though the song already made its rounds on Instagram a while back. Now that Blizzi Boi is trending on TikTok, people are loving his music and seeing the potential of yet another number-related meme.

Of course, like all memes, there is no real reason for 41 to be trending. There’s no hidden meaning to 41 (like the number 69, for example) — its randomness is the entire point. The hand movement for 41 is pretty much the opposite of 6-7 (hands with palms facing down going back and forth, as opposed to hands with palms facing up for 6-7), but it’s the new and improved version. Same joke, different number, and different hand movements.

So when do you use 41? Pretty much any time you would’ve used 6-7. How old are you? 41. How tall are you? 41. What’s over there? 41. It makes no sense, and that is exactly why people can’t stop saying it. And if you’re feeling confused, don’t worry. Every person making the joke is just as confused. But what’s the best way of dealing with confusion? Laughing together.