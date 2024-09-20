If Wednesday Addams’s plan was to torture fans with a super short teaser for Wednesday Season 2, she succeeded. On Sept. 19, Netflix released behind-the-scenes snippets of the upcoming installment of the fan-fave series, and now that us fans have gotten a taste of what’s to come, we can’t wait for the premiere.

Netflix’s teaser of the making of Wednesday Season 2 was during promotion for the streamer’s Geeked Week and showed the cast of Wednesday in full costumes while on the set of the upcoming season. Watching the teaser, my eyes immediately went to Jenna Ortega in her black braids and pinstriped uniform as she’s set to return to the spooky Nevermore Academy. Fans also got glimpses of other Wednesday characters, like Enid Sinclair (played by Emma Myers), Gomez and Morticia Addams (played Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Pugsley Addams (played by Isaac Ordonez) in a Nevermore Academy uniform (!). The teaser promised that Wednesday Season 2 is going to be “bigger and more twisted” than ever, so best believe I’ll have my TV, cozy blanket, and popcorn ready when the season officially drops.

But when will that be exactly? Here’s everything we know so far about Wednesday Season 2 so far.

When will season 2 be released?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the Wednesday Season 2 teaser Netflix dropped on Sept. 19 didn’t reveal an exact release date. Instead, it shared that the season will drop sometime in 2025.

It seems like this is all the info fans are getting for now. Seeing as Wednesday can be heard saying, “If we showed you any more your eyes would bleed and I’m not that generous,” in the teaser, you might not want to hold your breath on the show revealing any new information about Season 2 at this time. But I’m an optimist, so I’m putting it in the air that us Wednesday stans will hear of a Season 2 release date sooner rather than later!

Who else is starring in season 2?

In addition to Ortega, Myers, Guzmán, Zeta-Jones, and Ordonez, Season 2 will also star Joy Sunday, who plays siren student Bianca Barclay.

It’s unclear if any other Season 1 cast members will be returning for Season 2. However, we can confirm that there’s one Season 1 star who won’t be making their return to Nevermore Academy.

In March 2024, Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, revealed his exit from the show on his Instagram Story. “I had so much fun working on this show,” Hynes White wrote above a cast photo.”I can’t wait to watch season 2 :) Much love.”

what will season 2 be about?

While Season 1 of Wednesday focused on Wednesday’s life at Nevermore Academy and her interactions with classmates and love interests, Season 2 will be taking a different route.

During a June 2023 conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, Ortega revealed that Season 2 will focus more on spooky elements.

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” Ortega said. “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

Ortega also shared that Season 2 will drop the romance. So no more love triangles for Wednesday.

“We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great,” she said.

Instead, Season 2 will highlight Wednesday’s friendship with Enid a lot more. “For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that,” the show’s creators Al Gough and Miles Millar told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2022. “The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like? It’s like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season.”

Wednesday Season 2 can’t get here quick enough!