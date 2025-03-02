Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
lisa oscars lip sync
lisa oscars lip sync
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Culture > Entertainment

Fans Have 1 Big Q About Lisa’s Oscars Performance

Leia Mendoza

Lisa took to the Oscars stage on Sunday, March 2 to perform alongside RAYE and Doja Cat in a special tribute performance dedicated to James Bond. But during the medley, fans had one big question: Was Lisa lip syncing? Here’s what we know.

This year’s 2025 Academy Awards included incredible performances from some of our favorite musicians, such as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo performing a Wicked medley, and a 60-year tribute to James Bond. In celebration of the world’s favorite British spy, Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE took the stage to perform a medley based on James Bond’s theme songs, such as “Diamonds Are Forever” and “Skyfall,” sung by Doja Cat and RAYE, respectively. And with an incredible opener like Margaret Qualley starting off the performance, the girls have never been more back this awards season.

During the dazzling performance, fans watching noticed that there may have been a possibility that Lisa lip synced during her piece of the performance, where she sang “Live and Let Die,” a rendition from the 1973 Bond film.

Whether Lisa lip synced during her performance or not, one thing that’s for sure is she killed it. It’s normal to lip sync in live performances that require choreography, and regardless, Lisa aced performance and had fans realizing one thing: diamonds truly are forever. Lisa has been one of the internet’s favorite performers live, so it’s safe to say that everyone was obsessed with Lisa’s showmanship and her dancing skills.

lisa performing at the 2025 oscars
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Not only did Lisa show up ready to perform a James Bond tribute, but the singer showed up head to toe in tribute to the spy himself. On the 2025 Oscars red carpet, Lisa arrived wearing a sharp suit designed by Mark Gong, paying tribute to Sean Connery’s 1962 portrayal of the famed agent. While the design was inspired by Connery’s performance, the red carnation flower paid homage to the past James Bond performances in honor of 60 years of the beloved franchise. Not only did Lisa kill it on stage, but she also became one of the fan-favorite looks at this year’s Academy Award ceremony. 

With tributes to James Bond all throughout the night at the Oscars, it was clear that Lisa did not come to play. She’s the new favorite Bond girl that we hope to see make a future cameo in the franchise.

Leia Mendoza

TX State '24

Leia Mendoza is a national entertainment & culture correspondent and writer at Her Campus, where she writes and talks about the latest entertainment news and pop culture updates. As well as updating timely news, she covers a broad aspect of film, television and music for Her Campus Media. She is also a contributor to Offscreen Central, where she covers award shows and future Oscar contenders. In 2024, she created Director Brat, a website centered around film and television reviews and exclusive industry interviews for the next generation of creatives. In addition, she is a Film Production and Fashion Merchandising student at Texas State University. In the past, she has covered events conducted by Texas State University, Austin Film Festival's On Story, & SXSW. She has conducted interviews for Paramount, MGM, and A24. You can find her in her spare time talking about bridging the worlds of film and fashion together, cinema preservation, indie darlings, and fabulous shopping sequences.