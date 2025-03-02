Fans Have 1 Big Q About Lisa’s Oscars Performance

Lisa took to the Oscars stage on Sunday, March 2 to perform alongside RAYE and Doja Cat in a special tribute performance dedicated to James Bond. But during the medley, fans had one big question: Was Lisa lip syncing? Here’s what we know.

This year’s 2025 Academy Awards included incredible performances from some of our favorite musicians, such as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo performing a Wicked medley, and a 60-year tribute to James Bond. In celebration of the world’s favorite British spy, Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE took the stage to perform a medley based on James Bond’s theme songs, such as “Diamonds Are Forever” and “Skyfall,” sung by Doja Cat and RAYE, respectively. And with an incredible opener like Margaret Qualley starting off the performance, the girls have never been more back this awards season.

During the dazzling performance, fans watching noticed that there may have been a possibility that Lisa lip synced during her piece of the performance, where she sang “Live and Let Die,” a rendition from the 1973 Bond film.

No!!! NO!!!!! LISA IS LIP SYNCING!!! NOOOO 😭😭😭 #Oscars — D⁷ 💜🥎💜 (@muy_bien1388) March 3, 2025

LISA LIP SYNCING AGAIN OH GIRL- pic.twitter.com/puqbN6FeSv — ☽ (@brokenbakugo) March 3, 2025

Is Lisa lip syncing — mads (@dogodgh) March 3, 2025

Whether Lisa lip synced during her performance or not, one thing that’s for sure is she killed it. It’s normal to lip sync in live performances that require choreography, and regardless, Lisa aced performance and had fans realizing one thing: diamonds truly are forever. Lisa has been one of the internet’s favorite performers live, so it’s safe to say that everyone was obsessed with Lisa’s showmanship and her dancing skills.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Not only did Lisa show up ready to perform a James Bond tribute, but the singer showed up head to toe in tribute to the spy himself. On the 2025 Oscars red carpet, Lisa arrived wearing a sharp suit designed by Mark Gong, paying tribute to Sean Connery’s 1962 portrayal of the famed agent. While the design was inspired by Connery’s performance, the red carnation flower paid homage to the past James Bond performances in honor of 60 years of the beloved franchise. Not only did Lisa kill it on stage, but she also became one of the fan-favorite looks at this year’s Academy Award ceremony.

With tributes to James Bond all throughout the night at the Oscars, it was clear that Lisa did not come to play. She’s the new favorite Bond girl that we hope to see make a future cameo in the franchise.