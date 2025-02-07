On Thursday, Feb. 6, Lisa dropped her highly-anticipated new single, “Born Again,” featuring Doja Cat and Raye — along with a brand new music video. The A+ visuals are complemented by the “Born Again” lyrics, which are all about leaving an ex to become a stronger and more powerful woman. Valentine’s Day might be around the corner, but if you’ve come to the realization that Cupid missed when his arrow hit you, then this is the song for you.

Breakup anthems have long been a staple in pop music, offering the perfect soundtrack for moving on, leveling up, and reclaiming your power. “Born Again” fits right into that legacy, delivering lyrics that remind listeners that sometimes the end of a relationship is just the beginning of becoming your best self.

Exploring themes of liberation and self-assurance, “Born Again” showcases Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye embracing newfound freedom after a breakup. The song flips the typical heartbreak narrative, turning what could have been a sad post-breakup anthem into a bold declaration of independence. In the first verse, Lisa and Raye sing, “In the car, top down, black shades on, uh / And I just broke up with my man, like mm,” setting the tone with carefree imagery. The top-down car ride and unapologetic attitude paint a picture of someone who’s not just surviving a breakup, but thriving in its aftermath.

The lyrics blend humor and confidence, especially with lines like, “One ex in the passenger seat ’cause I’m done,” symbolizing how the past is firmly in the rearview mirror. Lisa and Raye’s playful banter — “A very, very silly, silly man” — adds a lighthearted touch, showing that they’re not dwelling on what was lost, but rather reveling in what’s ahead. This confident tone aligns perfectly with the song’s title, suggesting that leaving a toxic relationship is less about mourning and more about personal rebirth.

In the chorus, RAYE and Lisa harmonize, “If you tried just a little more times / I would’ve made you a believer / Would’ve showed you what it’s like / Every single night / To be born again, baby, to be born again.” The repeated notion of being born again ties into the larger theme of self-transformation. The song suggests that the ex-partner missed out on a chance for growth, both in the relationship and personally, while the protagonist has moved on to better things.

Lines like, “Got all the receipts, I’m a businesswoman,” highlight the modern, self-sufficient attitude woven throughout the track. The receipts not only imply that she’s kept track of the ex’s wrongdoings but also symbolize her control over the narrative. Instead of being weighed down by heartbreak, the artists use it as fuel for their own empowerment.

By the end of Born Again, it’s clear this isn’t just a breakup song — it’s a celebration of letting go, reclaiming your power, and moving forward unapologetically. It joins the ranks of iconic breakup anthems that turn pain into empowerment, leaving listeners not in tears, but ready to hit the road with the top down and shades on.

Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye all bring their own sense of empowerment to the song with their own inspiring track records. Lisa first took the stage with BLACKPINK in 2016, making her debut as a main dancer, lead rapper, and was the youngest of the group to do so. Grammy-winning Doja Cat began her journey in the music industry on SoundCloud when she was a teenager, which we all know now has led to incredible success. And Raye not only made her debut at the Grammys on Feb. 2 with a nomination for Best New Artist, but she performed an incredible rendition of “Oscar Winning Tears,” which was originally released on her album, My 21st Century Blues. Maybe we could tap them as the music industry’s Charlie’s Angels?