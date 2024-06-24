Is Vogue World The New Met Gala?

ICYMI, Vogue World happened in Paris on Sunday, June 23, and it was absolutely epic. If you’re not familiar, Vogue World is a major live event that showcases Vogue‘s cultural influence. The premiere of Vogue World: New York in 2022 and last year’s Vogue World: London set a high bar, so Vogue World: Paris was definitely in the spotlight. The moment I saw Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner ride in on horseback, I just knew this year would be bigger than ever — and I was right.

Forget everything you thought you knew about fashion events, because Vogue World 2024 took it all to a whole new level. It was not just for the fashionistas — it was for the athletes, too (since the 2024 Olympics is heading to the city on July 26). Vogue World: Paris wasn’t just about strutting down the runway in the latest designer threads (although, let’s be real, that’s definitely part of it), it was about celebrating the power, grace, and determination of athletes while embracing the artistry of fashion from the runway to the field. Taking place at Paris’ famed Place Vendôme, a square beloved by fashion house runways, creators came together to break boundaries in both sports and style.

“If Vogue World: New York was a street fair, and Vogue World: London was a glamorous night at the theater — supporting arts and cultural organizations in London — Paris will be a kind of opening ceremony; one that celebrates 100 years of fashion and sport, as well as this extraordinary city,” said Vogue Global Editorial Director and Condé Nast Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour at a press conference back in February.

And fans got exactly that. VW 2024 featured looks inspired by the rich tapestry of sports and fashion history, crafted with French youth athletic academies. This collab dove deep into the intersection of sports and style, weaving together cycling, gymnastics, tennis, fencing, and more. But that’s not all — each piece was infused with the essence of a different decade in French fashion, spanning all the way back to the roaring 1920s.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue

Furthermore, for this third Vogue World installment, the holy trinity of powerhouse creatives united to show their support. Dame Pat McGrath resumed her role as the lead of makeup design. World-renowned dancer Parris Goebel, AKA Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show choreographer, took charge of artistic direction and choreography. And steering the globally broadcasted livestream for the third consecutive time was Sam Wrench, recognized for his stellar direction in Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film.

Vogue World has become a coveted social event where celebrities and influencers gather to see and be seen, cementing its status as another fashion spectacle of the year. Much like the Met Gala, Vogue World has brought together the biggest names in fashion, entertainment, and sports, creating an unparalleled fusion of glamor and prestige. Among the special guests were current A-listers like singer Bad Bunny, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, and tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams.

With the 2024 event, Vogue World continues to serve as a platform for designers to showcase their latest collections, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the fashion industry. With its extravagant themes and avant-garde dress codes, Vogue World set the stage again for fashion-forward experimentation and artistic expression. The Met Gala really might need to watch its back.