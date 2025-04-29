The Videos Of Rumi & Beyoncé At The First ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ Show Have Me Sobbing

Beyoncé kicked off the Cowboy Carter Tour in full style on April 28 at the SoFi Stadium in LA. While her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made several appearances on Bey’s previous Renaissance World Tour, her youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, was long overdue for one. The 7-year-old made a special appearance at the opening night Cowboy Carter show alongside her mom and big sister — and needless to say, it was adorable.

Rumi is featured on the song “Protector,” which is the fourth song on the Cowboy Carter album. She introduces the song with the line “Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?” The track is a heartfelt love letter from Beyoncé to her three children. On April 28, Rumi hit the stage as Beyoncé was singing “Protector,” making perfect sense as her first-ever concert appearance.

Videos of Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and Rumi’s special mom-and-daughter performance surfaced online, and fans were in complete awe of how cute it was. Videos of their performance show Rumi in the most adorable gold, sparkly feather dress and matching cowboy boots as she appeared on stage.

Videos of their performance also show Rumi holding Beyoncé’s hand, giving her mom a hug and waving to the crowd with the biggest smile on her face. You can tell how excited she was to be there, and frankly, I’d be, too.

On social media, fans commented on videos of their performance showing their love for Rumi and her surprise appearance. One user wrote, “The excitement on Rumi’s face makes my heart smile,” while another loved to see the sisterly bond between Rumi and Blue Ivy, saying, “Rumi seems like such a sweet child and Blue a sweet big sister. This was touching. Love their personalities shining in such a pure way! Beautiful.”