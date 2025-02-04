Show Off Your Valentine This V-Day Using These SZA Lyrics As IG Captions

With Valentine’s Day approaching, our feeds are about to be popping off with different couple dumps and cute photobooth photos. In a sea of unoriginal Instagram captions with the same heart emojis, I encourage you all to stand out and try something new. What better way to do that than to take inspo from our current R&B queen, SZA? With her new SOS Deluxe: Lana album and her breakout role in Issa Rae’s new comedy One of Them Days, 2025 has already been a defining and exciting year for SZA.

The “Drive” singer has plenty of songs in her repertoire that tackle the complex subjects of life like love, sex, attraction, and more. Her lyrics are full of wit and fun — the perfect combination for that photo of you and your boo that you’ve been waiting to post. Here are the best short and sweet SZA lyrics that are simple, yet memorable enough to perfectly accompany your dreamy couple photo.

“My Diamond Boy” — “Diamond Boy” In this song, SZA refers to her man as “diamond boy,”, which is an endearing nickname for your partner that emphasizes how special they are to you. “Dancing and kissing”— “Kitchen” This subtle and romantic line is so utterly cute and gives you a glimpse of a lovely wholesome moment using just a few words. “You lost and found me” — “Open Arms” “I’m so devoted”— “Open Arms” “I can’t lose when I’m with you” — “Snooze” “I love you just as you are”— “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” “You my favorite color”— “Open Arms” Technically, Travis Scott delivers this line in the song, but the idea of your loved one being your favorite color is quite poetic. “You keep me down to Earth”— “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” “Talk to me in your love language”— “Love Language” “Nobody put that purpose in me like you do”— “Love Language” “You kinda cute”— “BMF” While listening to this song the other day, I realized that keeping it straightforward can sometimes be the most effective and I think this caption gets the lovey-dovey job done flawlessly. “Young and he fine and he tall and he handsome” — “BMF” “Tell me anything, compliment my energy” — “BMF” “I can’t see nothing but you — “Tread Carefully” I think everyone can relate to having tunnel vision when it comes to their loved one at times.There’s no better day than Valentine’s Day to celebrate that focus and attention that thrives within your relationship. “I want you bad as you want me” — “Tread Carefully” “Sorry I’m so clingy” — “Drew Barrymore” This is a silly caption idea that’s sure to draw some laughs. These lyrics are definitely unique and less self-serious than many others that may be circling. “Give you all of me and I won’t stop” — “Doves in the Wind” “Long as you dreaming ‘bout me, ain’t no problem — “Snooze”

Happy posting!