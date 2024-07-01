Usher’s 2024 BET Awards Tribute Was Girl Power At Its Finest, So Why Are People Mad?

The saying “the future is female” is real, and the same can be said for the music industry following a stunning tribute performance at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30.

ICYMI, Usher received the Lifetime Achievement award at this year’s BET Music Awards ceremony. The recognition is given to an artist or group who has made significant contributions to the music industry. Along with the award, recipients are recognized with a live tribute performance that commemorates their most significant musical undertakings, projects, and groundbreaking entertainment moments.

R&B powerhouses Victoria Monét, Keke Palmer, Teyana Taylor, and Coco Jones, among others, were tasked with stunning performances that honored Usher, and let’s just say they didn’t disappoint. Many are still reeling over the singers’ incredibled performances. However, after the nearly 17-minute-long performance, not everyone was in favor of the selection, resulting in some strongly mixed reactions that have been spreading on my FYP.

The performance began with Childish Gambino and Keke Palmer sharing the stage, as they bounced off energy from one another and sang their own rendition of “You Don’t Have To Call,” followed by Palmer’s performance-heavy solo cover of Usher’s song “You Make Me Wanna.” Everything comes full circle, as viewers pointed out that just a year ago, Palmer was involved in a controversy with her now-ex Darius Jackson as a result of her appearance at Usher’s Las Vegas residency show, and now, she’s helped lead a stage tribute in honor of the legendary singer.

Acts that followed were Summer Walker performing “Good Good,” Coco Jones serenading the crowd with “There Goes My Baby,” and Marsha Ambrosius performing “Superstar.”

One of the highly acclaimed solos act came from Chlöe’s high-energy performance of “Good Kisser,” followed by Tinashe’s performance of “Nice and Slow.” Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét amazed the audience near the end of the tribute with their dance-heavy performance of “Bad Girl,” which was inspired by Usher’s stage performance with Beyonce during his Truth Tour in Puerto Rico in 2004. Latto was the last artist to take the stagr as she performed “Yeah!” by Usher feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris with all of the acts taking the stage together.

Viewers couldn’t help but point out that the tribute was mostly performed by female artists, which surprised some and piqued others’ curiosity.

Fans and watchers of the awards show had conflicting feelings about the tribute, with some supporting the primarily female-led production and praising BET for involving such incredible singers and performers. Some fans claimed that such inclusion contributed to a focus on girl power and overall strength in the live performances of this generation’s new and emerging female musicians.

Why in the FUCK do yall care that most of the performers during Usher’s tribute were women???? They did AMAZING…THAT is what matters #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/zTVxbX5NJ8 — CUNTboy Carter🤠 (@YallQunt) July 1, 2024

black women just gave Usher the best tribute i’ve seen in yearsssss#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/aIZnnKsbES — all yours🚀🫧 (@jamelisyours) July 1, 2024

The women, THE WOMEN, are eating this usher tribute THEE FUCK UPPPP #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DtkY936IxM — alexx $$$ (@alexxmm1_) July 1, 2024

I throughly enjoyed Usher’s Tribute 🤩 the theme of it is basically Usher’s brand of catering his music to women and having female artists cater to him for the night is amazing 🤩 and Usher so deserves to smell and feel the flowers he so rightfully earned 🏆🌺 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/xu8wf7f4Ly — alexisnoelle (@littlelex47) July 1, 2024

I will be watching Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet’s ‘Bad Girl’ Usher tribute everyday for the rest of my life #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/3h8ugVXfBq — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 1, 2024

(An all-female Usher tribute [outside of Gambino] is kinda genius— no shade.) #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/w0xMeWlKNh — issa rae’s favorite reporter. (@TheGreatIsNate) July 1, 2024

Ohhh BET idc what ppl are saying that Usher tribute was 🔥🔥 and different than the usual. Talk about giving somebody their flowers while they can smell them!! The ladies DID THAT!! (And childish too sandals and all 😂) #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/PdkVNZxsCr — Da Roc 🙌🏾🙌🏾 (@DocMartian85) July 1, 2024

Critics, on the other hand, were unimpressed with the female empowerment decision and instead criticized the lack of performances by male R&B artists, as only Childish Gambino performed briefly on the tribute stage.

The lack of Male R&B artists for this Usher tribute is wild ! The ladies shut it down tho ! #BETAwards — Ur favorite Capricorn💙🧸 (@TheyCallme__t) July 1, 2024

Coco and Chloe but where are the MEN !? y’all couldn’t find not ONE man to tribute thee USHER !? #BETAwards — Simbarelle_ (@Simbarelle1) July 1, 2024

So none of the male R&B artists wanted to do this tribute to Usher? #BETAwards #BETAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/TdrQQqybE5 — I’m Pressure Y’all Pressed (@kiss_my_grits01) July 1, 2024

The state of music for there being a lack of men capable of being in this Usher tribute pic.twitter.com/4kMbDAdsw2 — Partna (Fan Account) (@onIychloexhalle) July 1, 2024

Women would always be involved in an Usher tribute, but to ignore ALL of the R&B male singers that could and should contribute, especially at the BET awards, is fucking criminal!!!! — M. (@_meldawn) July 1, 2024

I’m really sorry, but BET dropped the ball with the Usher tribute. There is a lineeeee of male artists who have taken a page out of that man’s book. They could’ve had a few of them on that stage tonight. #BETAwards — Quenchi (@QueRedux) July 1, 2024

Others wondered if the lack of male artists on stage simply reflected the fact that there aren’t many male R&B artists that can perform on the same level as Usher.

The lack of new male R&B stars is really apparent during this Usher tribute. #BETAwards — Ameena Rasheed (@AmeenaRasheed) July 1, 2024

This #Usher tribute is showing me something…there is a lack of male R&B singers. This is a music epidemic.#BETAwards #BET — KyleSpeaks (@KyleSpeaks_) July 1, 2024

Folks are naming a bunch of male R&B artists why could’ve done the Usher tribute but the fact of the matter is, there’s really only one male artist who can sing, dance and perform at the LEVEL Usher can and he’s on tour so….🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VntlUyaWPp — Tarkor Zehn (@TarkorZehn) July 1, 2024

Putting all debates aside, Usher’s tribute at the 2024 BET Awards was the talk of the night, and it left me absolutely gagged!