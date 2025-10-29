Here’s The Story Behind The UMiami “Microinfluencer” Drama Taking Over TikTok

Drama is brewing at the University of Miami. What started as a simple student newspaper feature has now become the internet’s latest iteration of influencer drama. If you’ve been seeing videos from content creators Sienna Long and Nikki Pindor and are wondering what they’re all about, here’s the tea.

It all started when The Miami Hurricane, the University of Miami’s student newspaper, published a package featuring influencers at the school. The front page of the issue prominently featured three influencers, with more students profiled elsewhere in the issue. One of the students the publication profiled, Sienna Long, had a story written about her, but was upset that she wasn’t more prominently featured.

On Oct. 22, Long took to TikTok to speak about the experience. “I made a video saying that there’s enough room for influencers in the world, but at UMiami right now it doesn’t feel that way,” she said. After explaining that the newspaper used the pictures of the three most popular influencers for the story, she added, “I know I don’t have a big following but it made me realize microinfluencers don’t get enough recognition. And even though I’m chasing the same dream they are and I’m trying so f*cking hard all the time, I just don’t feel appreciated right now.” People in the video’s comment section were swift to share their disapproval of her vulnerable post, accusing her of being out of touch.

@xoxosienna16 Maybe I’m being over sensitive abt this but seeing this was hard. This is my being vulnerable and I love you guys sm #fyp #umiami ♬ original sound – Sienna

Seemingly in response to Long’s video, fellow student and influencer Nikki Pindor, who was one of the three influences featured on the newspaper’s cover, made a TikTok poking fun at the situation, as did a handful of other creators. “Microinfluencers do not get enough recognition,” she said in the Oct. 25 video, using a sarcastic voice and putting instrumental music in the background to add to the parody. “I just wanted to bring this important issue to everyone’s attention because we haven’t been appreciating microinfluencers enough.” She made a separate video with text saying, “a moment of silence for every under-appreciated microinfluencer out there.”

The next day, Pindor made a follow-up video. “I guess I pissed off the girl that made the original video,” Pindor said, claiming Long messaged her and was very upset about the video. In the days following, Pindor made more follow-up videos to share that she was served a no-contact order from UMiami and that a dean had gotten involved. She shared that she met with the dean and had to discuss the situation, but the school wouldn’t be taking further action. “I didn’t violate any policies by making a video because it’s in my right to do so,” Pindor said. “They essentially can’t do anything bad to me.” (Her Campus reached out to the University of Miami for comment on the situation, but the school declined to comment, stating, “The University of Miami does not disclose information related to individual student matters.”)

On Oct. 28, Long posted another video addressing the situation, saying she understands how out of touch her original video was and that she wants to move forward from the situation. “There’s no reason at all that I should’ve been crying over the fact that I wasn’t on the front page of the newspaper when they wrote an article about me in the first place,” Long said. Long also explained how the backlash to the drama has affected her mental health, and noted she’s ready to move forward. She ended the video by saying, “Please understand where I’m coming from, and I’m sorry again for being so tone-deaf. It is truly not who I am and I’m sorry.”

Long also shared a statement on the matter with Her Campus on Oct. 29, writing, “Honestly, I know I sounded super cringe in my original video; it was so embarrassing! I’ve definitely learned to think before I speak next time. And just to be clear, I never contacted the dean to ask for a no-contact order against anyone at the University of Miami. The school decided to step in because it went viral on campus. I really just want this whole thing to go away instead of adding to the drama. It honestly wasn’t a big deal to me; I got over it like 15 minutes after I posted the original video and realized how I sounded.”

Pindor is also ready to move on. She also shared a statement to Her Campus on Oct. 29, writing, “I would just like to say that I hold no animosity towards Sienna and have no grudges against her, and the original video I made wasn’t meant to be a personal attack towards her but rather me hopping on a sarcastic trend about how out of touch people can be. I simply saw a lot of similar videos on my FYP and decided to make my own. I told her the same thing literally minutes after the video was posted so I’m not sure why she chose to escalate it the way she did. That’s pretty much all.”