‘The Ultimatum’ Season 3 Filming Locations Are So Gorgeous

Another one of Netflix’s hit reality shows is back for a new season. The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On has officially returned for Season 3, in all of its steamy, dramatic glory. As a little refresher, The Ultimatum follows several different couples, but they all have one in common: One partner isn’t ready for marriage, and the other is. Since both partners aren’t on the same page when it comes to their future together, one person gives the other an ultimatum to either get married or move on. The couples then break up and start dating the show’s other contestants before choosing who they want to enter a “trial marriage” with. Contestants then return to their original partner for their very own trial marriage. In the end, the couples must decide if they will “marry or move on.” Seems pretty easy right? Well, we’re about to see how things go as Season 3 was just released on Dec. 4.

Now, there’s no question that this season will have viewers on the edge of their seats as the couples enter into their trial marriages. But where exactly is the cast living this season? Every season, the show films in new cities around the country and has the couples staying in breathtakingly beautiful apartments — and this season is no different. If you’re like me and are curious about where Season 3 was filmed, look no further because I’m here to break it all down for you. Thank me later!

The filming location

Season 3 of The Ultimatum was filmed in Downtown Phoenix, Arizona where there are plenty of views of the city, valley, and the mountains.

The Season 3 Trail Marriage Apartments

This season is based in Phoenix and the cast members stay at the luxurious AVE Phoenix Terra apartments for the duration of their trial marriages. The complex has everything you could possibly need including a gym, zen fountain, yoga lawn, palm-tree lined sundeck with a pool, a fire-pit lounge, and more. According to apartments.com, these stunning apartments range from $1,654 to $4,480 per month!

Date Night Spots

The apartment complex is just blocks away from many different art galleries, restaurants, bars, and boutique shops at Roosevelt Row, which were perfect for the couples’s date nights.

Directly across from the complex is The Vig and Cibo, two notable restaurants in the area, happen to be close to Phoenix attractions like Chase Field and the Footprint Center.

Meet The Couples

This season highlights 6 couples who are testing to see if their relationship can truly go the distance. The couples include Zaina and JR, Nick and Sandy, Mariah and Caleb, Aria and Scotty, Chanel and Micah, and David and Vanessa.

According to Netflix Tudum, Zaina is the ultimatum giver of the two, while JR is the receiver. They met on a dating app about 3 years ago, and JR wants to be certain of his relationship before he makes that next step. For Nick and Sandy, he is the ultimatum giver of the two since Sandy doesn’t feel ready yet for marriage. Mariah gave Caleb the ultimatum because he doesn’t feel like he needs to “rush into” marriage. Scotty gave Aria the ultimatum since she feels that she’d need to make “professional sacrifices” if they decide to get married. Though Micah and Chanel have been together for close to 3 years, he doesn’t feel that it isn’t the “right time” to get married. Meanwhile, Vanessa gave Dave the ultimatum because she wants to feel like someone’s “dream woman.”

I know I’ll be tuning in on Dec. 4 to see if these couples will leave engaged or broken up, because, TBH, what’s better than watching two trial marriages play out?