Tyla’s Dropping Her Debut Album & It’s Coming So Soon

Calling all Tygers, calling all Tygers. This is not a drill! New details about Tyla’s debut album have just been released, and I’ve got all the tea on what’s to come. The chart-topping “Water” singer and Grammy Award winner is set to release her debut self-titled album on March 22.

In December 2023, Tyla shared the name of her upcoming album in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “For now, my introduction to the world, I just wanted to be clean, Tyla. I want people to get to know my name and get to know my sound because my first project is going to be Tyla in music form. So, I felt like self-titled would’ve been the best way to go.”

So, what else can fans expect from Tyla’s debut album? On March 17, Tyla gave fans a sneak peek at the tracklist of her upcoming album on Instagram.

The album will feature her smash hit “Water” alongside recently released singles like “Truth or Dare,” “Butterflies,” and “On & On.” The album also boasts collaborations with notable artists, including Becky G on “On My Body,” Gunna on “Jump,” Tems on “No.1,” and Travis Scott on the “Water Remix.” Other songs featured on the album are “Intro (Featuring Kelvin Momo),” “Safer,” “Breathe Me,” “Art,” “Priorities,” and “To Last.”

Amidst the anticipation for her album release, Tyla announced on March 7 that she had to cancel her first worldwide tour due to an undisclosed injury. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “For the past year, I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.”

As a result, Tyla has postponed all tour dates, including the 34 scheduled shows across Europe and North America, which were set to begin just days after the release of her upcoming album.

Despite the disappointment of her tour’s cancellation, Tyla remains optimistic about the future, expressing her intention to resume touring following her recovery. In the same statement, she assured fans, “Please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show as soon as I am recovered and ready to return to the stage this summer.”

It’s safe to say that the party isn’t over yet, Tygers.