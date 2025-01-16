These Tweets & Memes About Moving To REDnote From TikTok Are Hilarious

It’s (probably) happening. As of Jan. 15, the TikTok app will be banned in the U.S. in just four days on Jan. 19. Because of this, American app users have been scrambling to search for alternative apps identical to TikTok. Several apps have been thrown into the mix, including Lemon8 (which is also owned by ByteDance, TikTok’s owner), Neptune, YouTube Shorts, and perhaps the most popular, REDnote.

REDnote is also a short-form video app; users feel it is the perfect reason it should replace TikTok as the new video-sharing social media app. REDnote is also a Chinese-owned app. As REDnote started to go viral on Jan. 14, many people downloaded it to see how it works and took to other social media apps (including TikTok) to share and joke about how popular it has gotten in just a few days.

Many users on X ( formerly known as Twitter) shared their thoughts on the app, including memes and jokes about how Americans are moving from one Chinese-owned app to another. “Me selecting “Allow” when REDnote asks if I will allow them to track my data 🥰,” an X user wrote.

Me selecting “ALLOW” when Rednote asks if I will allow them to track my data🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/TObFEimomp — Base (@outsoldnation) January 14, 2025

Americans and Chinese on Rednote rn: pic.twitter.com/UTpY8lDcsC — Kayla Murphy (@kaykayblondieee) January 13, 2025

American government: we’re banning TikTok cause it’s a Chinese app and you data needs to be protected. American citizens: Fine we’re going over to RedNote a Chinese app based in china. pic.twitter.com/LFXPy60oe7 — ✨ Roxie ✨ (@Rox_My_Socks) January 13, 2025

On TikTok, it’s mostly Americans interacting with other Americans, but on REDnote, Americans are interacting with Chinese in China. People are realizing that the Chinese are just as unserious as us. 😂 pic.twitter.com/68SWnOh4xy — Ocean Living (@delapour) January 13, 2025

Me pulling up to RedNote after the TikTok ban https://t.co/lBCQVBaSeN pic.twitter.com/HhAVvO4WmP — Foxx (@0nlyFoxx) January 13, 2025

The irony of TikTok simply being replaced by another Chinese app has left many users even more determined to download the app and interact with other users. So many people have become so curious about what REDnote offers that the app hit No. 1 in the app store — followed by the other TikTok sister app, Lemon8, at No. 2.

Though many users have shared their jokes and memes about TikTok shutting down, users on TikTok are posting their last-minute videos to also poke fun at the ban and how everyone is moving to REDnote. One Tiktok user shared a screenshot of a comment section on a REDnote video where the comments read, “Give me your data,” shared with memes of characters and cats pointing towards the screen.

Some TikTok users shared their opinions on how Chinese people on REDnote and American people on REDnote are getting along and joking about the TikTok ban. Another user jokingly shared a video from the POV of REDnote users opening the app after the ban, which featured a sound from a song singing and praising America.

Though millions are sad to see TikTok go, users are making the best out of an unwanted situation by finding light and ways to laugh.