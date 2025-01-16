Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
These Tweets & Memes About Moving To REDnote From TikTok Are Hilarious

It’s (probably) happening. As of Jan. 15, the TikTok app will be banned in the U.S. in just four days on Jan. 19. Because of this, American app users have been scrambling to search for alternative apps identical to TikTok. Several apps have been thrown into the mix, including Lemon8 (which is also owned by ByteDance, TikTok’s owner), Neptune, YouTube Shorts, and perhaps the most popular, REDnote

REDnote is also a short-form video app; users feel it is the perfect reason it should replace TikTok as the new video-sharing social media app. REDnote is also a Chinese-owned app. As REDnote started to go viral on Jan. 14, many people downloaded it to see how it works and took to other social media apps (including TikTok) to share and joke about how popular it has gotten in just a few days. 

Many users on X ( formerly known as Twitter) shared their thoughts on the app, including memes and jokes about how Americans are moving from one Chinese-owned app to another. “Me selecting “Allow” when REDnote asks if I will allow them to track my data 🥰,” an X user wrote.

The irony of TikTok simply being replaced by another Chinese app has left many users even more determined to download the app and interact with other users. So many people have become so curious about what REDnote offers that the app hit No. 1 in the app store — followed by the other TikTok sister app, Lemon8, at No. 2. 

Though many users have shared their jokes and memes about TikTok shutting down, users on TikTok are posting their last-minute videos to also poke fun at the ban and how everyone is moving to REDnote. One Tiktok user shared a screenshot of a comment section on a REDnote video where the comments read, “Give me your data,” shared with memes of characters and cats pointing towards the screen. 

@alyshaa.gilbert

Give me your data😭😭😭 Guys I just joined the app rednote (Xiaohongshu) and its sooo funny stop I LOVE IT THERE #rednote #littleredbook #xiaohongshuapp #xiaohongshu

♬ original sound – Alysha Gilbert 🤍

Some TikTok users shared their opinions on how Chinese people on REDnote and American people on REDnote are getting along and joking about the TikTok ban. Another user jokingly shared a video from the POV of REDnote users opening the app after the ban, which featured a sound from a song singing and praising America.

@tx_reign

We ruin everything 😭😭😭😭😭 FOLLOW ME ON REDNOTE @tx_reign #fyp #texasreign #pov #blacktok #tiktokus #rednote #Xiaohongshu #xswl

♬ original sound – Texas Reign ❤️

Though millions are sad to see TikTok go, users are making the best out of an unwanted situation by finding light and ways to laugh. 

Diamond Moore is a Style contributor for the Her Campus national team. She writes articles about beauty, style, and decor. Beyond contributing for Her campus, Diamond is also a Newsbreak contributor, where she has her own page that keeps readers updated on the latest news regarding celebrity and pop culture. She recently earned her Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication from Saint Xavier University in May 2023. Diamond's favorite hobbies include watching Netflix documentaries, creating video and audio productions, and doing freelance photography. She is a big Marvel geek, and hopes to one day become a successful movie producer or creative director and have her own media company.