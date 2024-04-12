Despite fans having high hopes that Bachelor Nation’s newest show would have a better track record for its couples than its OG series, The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have officially called it quits. The couple was only married for three months when they shared the news of their split — and immediately, tweets about Gerry and Theresa’s divorce flooded Twitter/X, with some fans devastated and others… well, not all that surprised.

After meeting and falling in love on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, aka The Bachelor for older generations, Gerry and Theresa got married in a live broadcast ceremony at the Bachelor Mansion on January 4, 2024, much to many fans’ excitement.

However, on April 12, all of the bliss came crashing down when the two did a joint interview on Good Morning America announcing their divorce. In the interview, the couple stated that their long distance relationship was the main culprit of their downfall, as the two never moved in together after getting married. The former couple also debunked rumors about their split, saying it wasn’t the pressure of being in the spotlight or Turner’s dating history that caused them to break up.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation and so forth — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry told GMA‘s Juju Chang.

Despite the divorce, Turner and Nist agreed to stay friends, with each saying they still love each other. But although the former couple seemed to be at peace with one another, many fans of the show aren’t quite there yet, and a bunch of them took to social media to share their feelings about the couple’s divorce.

Tweets From Fans Devastated By Gerry & Theresa’s Divorce

Tweets From Fans Who Think Gerry & Theresa’s Divorce Was Inevitable

Fans Who Just Have Jokes

Here’s hoping for a more positive outcome for the franchise’s next lead, Jenn Tran, whose season of The Bachelorette premieres this July.