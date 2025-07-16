Some Of The Best ‘TSITP’ Merch To Buy To Celebrate Season 3 *Finally* Dropping

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Romance, fans rejoice: The series of the summer is finally here. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. Though fans are sad to see the series come to an end with this final season, we all can’t wait to see what unfolds with Belly and the Fisher boys. Not to mention, us bookworms are eager to see if the series will stay true to Jennie Han’s We’ll Always Have Summer, the final installment of the book trilogy.

In case the ending of Season 2 slipped your mind, here’s a quick refresher. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty follow. Keeping with the plot of the books, Belly chooses Jeremiah (sorry, Team Conrad). Conrad gives Belly her infinity necklace and leaves, hurt, as she moves on with Jeremiah. According to the Season 3 trailer, we can expect to see lots more Belly x Jeremiah action. Belly reveals to her family that her and Jeremiah are engaged, and their families are… not so thrilled. Will Belly follow through on her wedding? Or will she fall (yet again) for Conrad? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

If you, too, are a The Summer I Turned Pretty fanatic and want to hold onto the vibes of Cousins Beach just a little longer, look no further. From makeup to fashion and everything in between, here’s the best merch to buy to celebrate Season 3.

American Eagle AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty Graphic T-Shirt ($35) If you’re looking for a subtle way to rep TSITP, American Eagle has you covered. Their The Summer I Turned Pretty collaboration collection has a bunch of options that aren’t obvious merch, but IYKYK. See on American Eagle

KISS Kiss imPRESS The Summer I Turned Pretty Waves Whisper Press-On Nails ($10) Save yourself a trip to the nail salon with any of the press-on nail sets from Kiss’s TSITP line. The Waves Whisper set gives you a fun-yet effortless-mani, perfect for wherever your summer travels may take you. See on Kiss