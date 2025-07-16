Some Of The Best ‘TSITP’ Merch To Buy To Celebrate Season 3 *Finally* Dropping

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Romance, fans rejoice: The series of the summer is finally here. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. Though fans are sad to see the series come to an end with this final season, we all can’t wait to see what unfolds with Belly and the Fisher boys. Not to mention, us bookworms are eager to see if the series will stay true to Jennie Han’s We’ll Always Have Summer, the final installment of the book trilogy.
In case the ending of Season 2 slipped your mind, here’s a quick refresher. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty follow. Keeping with the plot of the books, Belly chooses Jeremiah (sorry, Team Conrad). Conrad gives Belly her infinity necklace and leaves, hurt, as she moves on with Jeremiah. According to the Season 3 trailer, we can expect to see lots more Belly x Jeremiah action. Belly reveals to her family that her and Jeremiah are engaged, and their families are… not so thrilled. Will Belly follow through on her wedding? Or will she fall (yet again) for Conrad? Fans will have to tune in to find out.
If you, too, are a The Summer I Turned Pretty fanatic and want to hold onto the vibes of Cousins Beach just a little longer, look no further. From makeup to fashion and everything in between, here’s the best merch to buy to celebrate Season 3.
AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty Graphic T-Shirt ($35)
If you’re looking for a subtle way to rep TSITP, American Eagle has you covered. Their The Summer I Turned Pretty collaboration collection has a bunch of options that aren’t obvious merch, but IYKYK.
AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty Graphic Hey Baby Tee ($30)
If you’re looking to rep your favorite Fisher brother with pride, this is the graphic tee for you. Don’t worry — there are options for both Jeremiah and Conrad.
Kiss imPRESS The Summer I Turned Pretty Waves Whisper Press-On Nails ($10)
Save yourself a trip to the nail salon with any of the press-on nail sets from Kiss’s TSITP line. The Waves Whisper set gives you a fun-yet effortless-mani, perfect for wherever your summer travels may take you.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Boat Pullover Hoodie ($28)
It may be summer, but I could always use another hoodie. This one is totally something that Conrad would wear.
Buxom & The Summer I Turned Pretty Lip Gloss Kit ($32)
Each kit includes two shades of plumping lip gloss, available in two different sets.
MadeWithCyn The Summer I Turned Pretty Glass Can ($18)
Sip on your iced coffee or matcha this summer in style with this adorable cup featuring references to the show.
PeonyDreamsDesigns The Summer I Turned Pretty Stickers ($9)
Perfect for decking out your laptop, water bottle, or anything else to show your TSITP love.
LoicBabesStore Vintage Conrad Fisher Shirt ($19)
This one is for the REAL Conrad stans.
PixelandPaper003 Embroidered Cousins Beach Tote Bag ($14)
Look like a Cousins local toting around all of your summer necessities in this bag.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Finch College Pullover Hoodie ($28)
The perfect hoodie for all the Jellyfish shippers out there, referencing the college Belly and Jeremiah attend together.