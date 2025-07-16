Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Some Of The Best ‘TSITP’ Merch To Buy To Celebrate Season 3 *Finally* Dropping

Romance, fans rejoice: The series of the summer is finally here. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. Though fans are sad to see the series come to an end with this final season, we all can’t wait to see what unfolds with Belly and the Fisher boys. Not to mention, us bookworms are eager to see if the series will stay true to Jennie Han’s We’ll Always Have Summer, the final installment of the book trilogy.

In case the ending of Season 2 slipped your mind, here’s a quick refresher. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty follow. Keeping with the plot of the books, Belly chooses Jeremiah (sorry, Team Conrad). Conrad gives Belly her infinity necklace and leaves, hurt, as she moves on with Jeremiah. According to the Season 3 trailer, we can expect to see lots more Belly x Jeremiah action. Belly reveals to her family that her and Jeremiah are engaged, and their families are… not so thrilled. Will Belly follow through on her wedding? Or will she fall (yet again) for Conrad? Fans will have to tune in to find out. 

If you, too, are a The Summer I Turned Pretty fanatic and want to hold onto the vibes of Cousins Beach just a little longer, look no further. From makeup to fashion and everything in between, here’s the best merch to buy to celebrate Season 3.

AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty Graphic T-Shirt
American Eagle

AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty Graphic T-Shirt ($35)

If you’re looking for a subtle way to rep TSITP, American Eagle has you covered. Their The Summer I Turned Pretty collaboration collection has a bunch of options that aren’t obvious merch, but IYKYK.

AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty Graphic Hey Baby Tee
American Eagle

AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty Graphic Hey Baby Tee ($30)

If you’re looking to rep your favorite Fisher brother with pride, this is the graphic tee for you. Don’t worry — there are options for both Jeremiah and Conrad. 

Kiss imPRESS The Summer I Turned Pretty Waves Whisper Press-On Nails
KISS

Kiss imPRESS The Summer I Turned Pretty Waves Whisper Press-On Nails ($10)

Save yourself a trip to the nail salon with any of the press-on nail sets from Kiss’s TSITP line. The Waves Whisper set gives you a fun-yet effortless-mani, perfect for wherever your summer travels may take you. 

The Summer I Turned Pretty Boat Pullover Hoodie
The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty Boat Pullover Hoodie ($28)

It may be summer, but I could always use another hoodie. This one is totally something that Conrad would wear. 

Buxom & The Summer I Turned Pretty Lip Gloss Kit
Buxom

Buxom & The Summer I Turned Pretty Lip Gloss Kit ($32)

Each kit includes two shades of plumping lip gloss, available in two different sets.

MadeWithCyn The Summer I Turned Pretty Glass Can
MadeWithCyn

MadeWithCyn The Summer I Turned Pretty Glass Can ($18)

Sip on your iced coffee or matcha this summer in style with this adorable cup featuring references to the show. 

PeonyDreamsDesigns The Summer I Turned Pretty Stickers
PeonyDreamsDesigns

PeonyDreamsDesigns The Summer I Turned Pretty Stickers ($9)

Perfect for decking out your laptop, water bottle, or anything else to show your TSITP love.

LoicBabesStore Vintage Conrad Fisher Shirt
LoicBabesStore

LoicBabesStore Vintage Conrad Fisher Shirt ($19)

This one is for the REAL Conrad stans. 

PixelandPaper003 Embroidered Cousins Beach Tote Bag
PixelandPaper003

PixelandPaper003 Embroidered Cousins Beach Tote Bag ($14)

Look like a Cousins local toting around all of your summer necessities in this bag.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Finch College Pullover Hoodie
The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty Finch College Pullover Hoodie ($28)

The perfect hoodie for all the Jellyfish shippers out there, referencing the college Belly and Jeremiah attend together. 

Chiara Agudelo Lenhard is a Networking Coordinator and Staff Writer at the Her Campus Chapter at Florida State University. She writes on a range of culture, lifestyle, and campus-related topics, especially enjoying anything film or live-music related! Beyond Her Campus, she has written for CLAPPER, an online film publication, since 2020, covering everything from award-winning features to film festival screeners. Chiara is currently a junior majoring in English (Editing, Writing, & Media) with involvement in organizations like International Programs and the University Honors Program. In her free time, Chiara enjoys collaging, scrolling Substack, and listening to her favorite albums and podcasts!