We Asked Gen Zers About The Trump Admin’s “Baby Bonuses,” & The Idea Has Majorly Backfired

The political climate in America just continues to intensify. According to reports, the Trump Administration is considering a controversial proposal: offering people who give birth a “baby bonus.” Framed as a pro-natalist policy aimed at addressing the country’s declining birth rate, the idea — which consists of giving parents $5,000 cash for having a child — has sparked intense debate across party lines, and it’s particularly unpopular among Gen Z Her Campus readers.

The U.S. birth rate has been declining steadily over time — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that births in 2023 dropped to the lowest rate since the 70s. The Trump administration has taken up the birth rate as a major issue. At his first public address as vice president — the March For Life anti-abortion rally — JD Vance told the crowd, “I want more babies in the United States of America.”

According to The New York Times, the Trump Administration believes a solution to the low birth rate could be a “baby bonus” of $5,000 cash, given to every person who gives birth. No final decision has been made for how such a program would be implemented, funded, or regulated, raising concerns about feasibility, fairness, and long-term impact. Critics question whether a one-time payment would meaningfully address the broader economic and societal pressures discouraging people from having children, such as the rising costs of health care, childcare, housing, and education.

So, how do Gen Zers feel about the potential “baby bonuses”? Her Campus took to our Instagram Stories to ask our college readers their thoughts. Not only were the majority of respondents dismissive of the plan, but over one third said the idea made them less inclined to have kids overall.

Her Campus fielded responses from our 146,000 Instagram followers about the “baby bonus” plan, and having kids in general. Exactly half (50%) of respondents said they’d like to have kids, with 19% saying they don’t want kids. (The remaining 32% aren’t sure yet if they’d like to have children.) When asked if a “baby bonus” would make them more inclined to have kids, a total of 38% said they’d actually be less inclined to have kids. Only 6% said they’d be more inclined to have kids, and the remaining 56% said it wouldn’t affect their decision.

When we asked for respondents’ reasoning, they raised a litany of arguments. One user said, “$5,000 isn’t even enough to cover the cost of the delivery room.” Another said, “It costs more to carry a baby to term than the laughable amount they’re offering.” Others said the proposal was “dehumanizing” and “dystopian.” Others said the money doesn’t hurt, but other needs related to childcare in this country need to be remedied first. “I won’t say no to $5,000, but we need so much more than that, like paid parental leave,” one user wrote. Another said, “It doesn’t solve the larger problems for medical support, childcare, or average expenses. It’s a slap in the face.” One person said, “I’m waiting to have kids until [Trump] is out of office.” Others were on board with the incentive, saying, “Other countries are doing it (South Korea) and it is nice to have financial support.”

A huge decline in the nation’s birth rate is a big deal, and could result in long-term economic problems. It may lead to a declining labor force, reduced economic productivity, and increased pressure on social welfare programs as the aging population begins to outnumber younger, working-age individuals. Economists warn that without a sustainable solution, the country could face challenges in funding programs like Social Security, ultimately reshaping the nation’s economic and demographic landscape.

When asked about the potential “baby bonus,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told ABC News, “President Trump is proudly implementing policies to uplift American families, from securing order [at the] border to keep violent criminals out of our communities, to lowering taxes and the cost of living,” she said. “The President wants America to be a country where all children can safely grow up and achieve the American dream.”

As the debate over reproductive rights, family planning, and economic survival continues to evolve, proposals like Trump’s “baby bonus” are forcing the nation to confront deeper questions about what it truly means to support American families. Is a one-time payout enough to offset the financial, emotional, and societal weight of raising a child in today’s world? For many Gen Zers, the answer seems clear: Meaningful change requires more than a check. It demands structural reform, equitable access to resources, and a genuine investment in the future of parenting in America.