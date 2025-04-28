As A Canadian, I’ve Never Seen So Much Patriotism — & It’s Thanks To Trump

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m currently studying abroad in Ireland, and on my first day of classes, professors went around the room and asked everyone where they were from. When I said I was Canadian, at least three of my lecturers made the same joke: “Ah, yes! Canada! The 51st state!” Since President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term, he has set his sights on his neighbors north of the border.

From placing huge tariffs on Canadian goods to calling former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “governor,” it feels like Trump has had a larger stake in Canadian politics than ever before. As a Canadian, this federal election feels more important than any I’ve voted in before, and Canadians seem more patriotic now than ever before.

Canada votes for a new prime minister on April 28. Since Justin Trudeau resigned as PM on Jan. 6, the Liberal Party voted in Mark Carney as the interim party leader. Due to all the drama surrounding Trump and the tariff war, many Canadians are feeling uncertain in their futures. It’s part of what’s made this election so important, and responding to Trump is part of the reason why Canadians are now so patriotic.

Sales in Canadian flags have grown astronomically amid tensions with the U.S. government. According to CTV news, sales have increased upwards of four times the regular amount. Canadians are proud to be Canadian. Singing the national anthem at hockey games has never been louder, and it doesn’t get more Canadian than that.

While the Conservative Party seemed to be leading in the polls as of January 2025, Trump’s actions and rhetoric against Canada changed the landscape. Liberal leader Mark Carney now has an advantage, as many people find the conservative leader — Pierre Pollievre — emulates Trump.

Lots of young people on TikTok have also been posting about Canadian pride. One user posted a video with a caption saying, “Canadian pride is alive & well❤️ i love it here” with regards to how Canadian stores have really been pushing Canadian-made goods since the trade war began.

Even actor and comedian Mike Myers, a proud Canadian, wore a T-shirt that said “Canada is not for sale,” in the goodnight segment of the April 26 SNL episode. He’s also been in a Liberal party campaign ad with Mark Carney. “What happened [on SNL] came from my ankles and from my brain and from my heart, and it was not about me — it was about my country,” he told The New York Times. “I wanted to send a message home to say that I’m with you.” In true Canadian fashion, he said he loves Americans, but just cannot get behind the “madness.”

Despite how scary these times are for Canadians and everyone else around the world, it’s really awesome to see how much Trump has brought Canada together as a united front. No matter how the election turns out, I can say this with confidence: Canada is not down to become the 51st state.