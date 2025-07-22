We *Finally* Know What Trisha Paytas Named Her Third Baby

The reincarnation of some global figure is back on earth thanks to Trisha Paytas. (Joking! Well, kind of.) ICYMI, on July 22, Paytas took to her podcast Just Trish to announce the birth of her third child. Congrats, Trish!

In the episode — titled “Trisha Gave Birth & FINALLY Reveals the Baby’s Name!” — Paytas revealed that she welcomed a baby boy on July 12 after a “surprising and traumatic birth” via an emergency C-section. However, Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, said that the baby and the family are all healthy and doing well. “You’re OK, you’re doing great,” Hacmon said to Paytas at the beginning of the episode. “The baby is 100% OK, doing great — like, that’s first thing first.”

For weeks, fans have been theorizing about what baby No. 3’s name would be. Some popular theories from fans included Trident, Sharkboy, or (my personal pick) Percy Jackson. And if you think some of these names are a little too “out there,” then you must not know Paytas: She named her other children Malibu Barbie and Elvis — so, really, anything goes.

Payas didn’t reveal the baby’s name until about an hour into the episode, but she did give hints about the name throughout the first 60 minutes — including the names she didn’t pick. (Sorry, Poseidon truthers.) In the episode, Paytas also ruled out the names Jaws, Atlantis, Titanic, Blue Crush, Gerard Way (an MCR reference), and Gerard Wave, which I was lowkey rooting for. And since Paytas was eyeing an aquatic-themed name, the set was decked out in under-the-sea decor. Iconic, honestly.

SO, what did Trisha Paytas name baby No. 3?

At the one-hour mark, Paytas finally revealed the name of her baby boy… Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon! “I said it loud and proud in the C-section room,” Paytas said. “They’re like, ‘What’s your baby’s name?’ and I was like, ‘Aquaman!'”

Well, there you have it, folks!