trisha paytas / instagram / Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images
You’re Laughing. Trisha Paytas Is Reincarnating The Pope, & You’re Laughing

Julianna Marie

I never thought I’d see Trisha Paytas and Pope Francis appear together in a headline, but here we are. Following the Pontiff’s death on April 21, netizens have quickly wrapped Pope Francis into the Trisha Paytas reincarnation and pregnancy lore. And while this sentence would literally unalive a Victorian child, in 2025, it’s common internet knowledge to know why we’re seeing these names pop up next to each other.

Just a day after Easter Sunday, Pope Francis passed away due to complications from pneumonia, which he was first hospitalized for on Feb. 14. After his passing, fans of Paytas (and, like, basically the entire internet) began making jokes that Paytas will be reincarnating Pope Francis, as she’s currently pregnant with her third child. And, yeah, while it sounds super out of left-field to the average employed person, Paytas supposedly “reincarnating” global world figures is nothing new.

Back in September 2022, Paytas tweeted she was one centimeter dilated with her first daughter, Malibu Barbie — and then the next day, Queen Elizabeth died. In a similar coincidence, Paytas announced her second pregnancy within days of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. No, the “I Love You Jesus” singer hasn’t been responsible for the death and illnesses of major world figures, but the internet cannot stop memeing the coincidences — and they’re finding it hilarious. (You’re laughing. Trisha Paytas is carrying the reincarnation of the Pope, and you’re laughing.)

FWIW, the baby could also be filmmaker David Lynch, who passed in January 2025.

The internet seems pretty aligned that Paytas’ third baby will be Pope Francis. (I cannot believe I just wrote that sentence.)

See you (again) in a few months, Pope Francis.

