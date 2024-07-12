Trisha Paytas Completed Another *Wild* Side Quest, & It Involved Katy Perry

Guys, we might have finally unlocked Katy Perry Trish, as Trisha Paytas cameoed in Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” music video that dropped on July 11. Patyas, known for her wild side quests and unpredictable ventures, has absolutely outdone herself once again. Katy Perry and Trisha Paytas? Not on my bingo card, but I’ll take it.

In this music video for Perry’s first single from her upcoming album 143, Perry celebrates female empowerment as she declares it’s a “Woman’s World” out there. The music video includes nods to Perry as both Rosie the Riveter and a futuristic bionic woman, and kicks off with a close-up of a woman spray-painting over a “Men Working” sign, transforming it to read “Women Working.”

Then, at almost two minutes in, we get to see the queen of unexpected appearances make a spectacular cameo. As Perry wanders into what seems to be a deserted spot, she finds a gas pump and decides to “recharge” herself, inserting the nozzle into her left butt cheek — and that’s when Trish Like Fish appears.

Decked out in a diva trucker’s cap and a denim fit that I need in my wardrobe ASAP, Trisha looks as iconic as ever. (This new cameo might just be better than her “Bet On It” music video, just saying.) The 36-year-old YouTuber, singer, and media personality is seen pulling a massive red monster truck with a rope, and the two ride away together. Trisha even shared an IG post about it, captioning, “An honor to pick up @katyperry in my monster truck 💪🏼💖 #womansworld ur lucky to be living in it 😉”

The video is a wild ride, featuring Perry poorly applying makeup in the car with Trisha behind the wheel, of course, which is possibly a nod to the YouTuber’s iconic car Mukbangs. The two are raging it on the road, and they even end up parking on top of someone’s car. And there’s even a reference to the famous “p*ssy wagon” with a bejeweled female reproductive system chained to the back of their truck.

Now, it wouldn’t be a true Trish cameo without a little drama, right? But this time, it doesn’t really involve Paytas at all. Fans feel like Perry’s being a bit shady with this new single, and there’s some major side-eye going on because of who she’s working with. The song is all about empowering women, but teaming up with Dr. Luke — the producer who recently settled a high-profile rape allegation lawsuit with Kesha — feels like a serious misstep.

Dr. Luke and Perry go way back, creating summer anthems like “California Gurls” and “I Kissed A Girl,” but fans are not here to give him another chance.

I want to love Katy Perry’s new music especially since she had Trisha paytas guest star in her new music video but I can’t support her working with dr. Luke and coming out with a woman’s anthem with how shitty he is — Kels (@kelseyoneshoe) July 12, 2024

Katy Perry just did a “women empowerment” song with publicly know abuser Dr Luke and Kesha just did a TED talk about how music helped her through Dr Luke’s abuse pic.twitter.com/PfWb3PTHmb https://t.co/hsbTuWzASW — Jeremiah Warren ◡̈ (@jeremiahjw) July 11, 2024

worked with Dr. Luke just to make a mediocre song and not even make a hit… pic.twitter.com/It8TQR8kwr — tom (@arianacovid) July 11, 2024

Given that Paytas has also experienced her fair share of controversy (which she has since addressed), it’s safe to say that the internet is divided on the collab for a few reasons. But what do you think?