If you’re anything like me, then you all love a good hard launch, especially when it’s two celebs. This time, it’s professional soccer player, Trinity Rodman, and professional tennis player, Ben Shelton, who have taken their romance onto social media for all to see.

Shelton announced their relationship on March 18. He took to his Instagram to hard launch his and Rodman’s romance along with a dump post of his most recent endeavors. But the photo we all care about featured Rodman showing Shelton some love, embracing him and kissing him on the cheek while he snapped a mirror pic. TBH, the two couldn’t have looked happier. “I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak,” Shelton captioned the post, which Trinity commented under, “Shooters shoot I guess.” YES, THEY DO!! Cupid shot his arrow directly at these two and fans of the pair couldn’t get enough of their sweet hard launch.

Shelton and Rodman’s IG hard launch comes a few weeks after they were spotted flirting with each other on TikTok. On March 6, Shelton teased their relationship by revealing his crush’s seven letter name started with a “T,” while using the “shooters shot” lyric from Jorjiana and GloRilla’s hit track, “ILBB2.” This led fans to think he was referring to Rodman.

The soccer player later shared a video of her doing the same TikTok trend, revealing that her crush’s name was only three letters. Shelton then responded in the comment section, writing, “Ain’t no way.”

Immediately after Shelton shared the post, many people took to the comments to show their support for this new romance. “OMGGGGGG THE HARD LAUNCH I CANT BREATHE RN” one user wrote. Fellow tennis star Coco Gauff even left a comment pretty much confirming what we all just witnessed. “Hard launchhhhh!!” she wrote in support of the happy couple. However, fans thought this comment was *very* interesting, considering Gauff and Shelton’s close friendship often being confused for a relationship. Under Gauff’s comment, one user wrote, “I thought he was dating you” and another added, “I was literally thinking the same!” But now we can put the rumors to rest because it’s been confirmed that Shelton is in a relationship with Rodman.

The pair make a very powerful couple and I’m excited to see this relationship grow and develop as they continue to make waves in their careers.