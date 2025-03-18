ICYMI, Lucy Dacus has confirmed her relationship with fellow Boygenius band member Julien Baker after years of fans suspecting the two were involved. Dacus, whose fourth studio album Forever Is a Feeling is out on March 28, confirmed their relationship in interviews with People and The New Yorker while discussing her new album and what it means to her.

Although fans of the group have long suspected Dacus and Baker were together, and have posted so many videos on TikTok of the singers dancing together or kissing on stage when performing, there had been no confirmation from any of the band members up until now. In her interview with People, Dacus said that it felt funny to be giving away the information so freely because of everyone’s speculations about the couple.

“We wanted to be protective because it matters so much. I hope to God people knowing won’t make it a less true or pleasant experience,” Dacus said. “And [Julien’s] ready to be telling people, too. So, from us to you, we are in love.”

Dacus also said that the pair has been friends for over nine years, but have not been dating the entire time. She added that their relationship was “percolating” through Boygenius.

As excited as fans were about the announcement, it was definitely met with a “we already knew but thanks for confirming” kind of reaction. TikToks discussing the announcement were filled with comments like “George Washington announces he was the first president” and other obvious statements of fact, so fans were definitely not surprised about the couple — but they were happy.

One of the more iconic reactions to the couple’s confirmation was from their other bandmate, Phoebe Bridgers, who rounds out the Boygenius trio. On her Instagram Story, Bridgers posted a photo of the three of them, but blurred her own face out of it, with a heart around Dacus and Baker. Fans thought this was hilarious, and are now calling Bridgers a “professional third wheel.”

Boygenius, a queer indie-rock band, is made up of Dacus, Baker, and Bridgers. The band released an extremely successful album, The Record, in 2023, which won multiple Grammys (and also led to them performing on SNL and being featured in the iconic Timothée Chalamet impersonating Troye Sivan skit that I’m obsessed with). The band is currently on a hiatus so they can focus on their friendship and spend time working on their solo careers.

Dacus’s Forever Is a Feeling comes with a big milestone— it contains the first instance Dacus uses female pronouns in a love song. The song, called “Best Guess,” has a line in which Dacus says, “you are my girl.” In her profile with People, Dacus said the experience felt really new for her, even though she thought people assumed she had been doing it the entire time in her songs. “I’ve been dating women for the past good amount of years, but I never talk about it,” she said. “So, it feels just intimidating to let other people in on that.”