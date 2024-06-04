Hold Up… Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engaged?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance novel-esque love story has been unfolding beautifully. From Kelce giving Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to them supporting each other in their respective careers, Tayvis definitely seems like they’re endgame and some new information from Kelce’s friend/ barber hints at the couple taking the next step in their relationship. That’s right, I’m talking about marriage.

During an appearance on the Your Day Off podcast, Kelce’s barber and longtime friend, Patrick Regan shared his sweet opinions of Swift, saying, “She’s a very nice person, and she’s a good girlfriend to my friend so it’s pretty cool, it doesn’t seem too crazy to me.” Swift seems to get Regan’s stamp of approval.

The podcast hosts then jokingly asked Regan, “When’s the wedding?” to which he replied, “Hopefully soon. That would be fun.” Um, excuse me? Then, when the hosts asked Regan “How many plus one requests” he’s gotten for the nuptials in question, he replied, “We’ll see when they announce the wedding.” Maybe the singer will become Mrs. Taylor Kelce a lot sooner than we think, and TBH, I am so here for it. Her Campus reached out to Swift and Kelce’s teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The story of the famous football player and the world’s biggest pop star has already stolen the hearts of many. Kelce was a man with a dream (and a friendship bracelet) in July 2023. When attending Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Kelce had every intention of giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. Even though Kelce’s wildest dreams weren’t able to come true that night, it did in September 2023 when his and Swift’s star-studded romance was rumored to have begun.

On September 24, they made their first public debut together when Swift attended a football game in Kansas City, supporting “the guy on the Chiefs” who stole her heart. Even the NFL shipped them in a TikTok post to mark their first public appearance together.

‘Tayvis’ is still going strong today. Swift has even written two confirmed songs about Kelce, “The Alchemy” and “So High School,” which were featured on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. Swift sounds smitten detailing how Kelce makes her feel, comparing it to the feeling of high school giddiness, young love, and the once-in-a-lifetime kind of love she’s found. Now, that there are rumors of a potential wedding between the two, I’ll be keeping a close eye out to see if Swift drops any easter eggs hinting at marriage.