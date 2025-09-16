How To Join Taylor Swift’s TikTok Campaign Ahead Of ‘TLOAS’ Release

Swiftie or not, everyone should know that Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of A Showgirl, is about to be released in only a matter of weeks. She revealed her new album on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which aired on Aug. 13. The album drops on Oct. 3, and to celebrate her new music, TikTok is hosting a campaign leading up to the release date. And if you’re confused about the Taylor Swift TikTok campaign, and how to participate in it, you’ve come to the right place.

From now until Oct. 3, TikTok users can participate in “missions” to unlock three exclusive profile frames, which are decorative borders that users can apply to their profile picture. The first week of missions extends from Monday, Sept.15, to Friday, Sept. 19. There are four different tasks that users must complete, including following @taylorswift on TikTok and pre-saving the album. Currently, and up until Sept. 19, fans are tasked to post a video and tell the TikTok community what song they’re most looking forward to hearing, and include the hashtag #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl. (Based on what I’ve been seeing, people are oozing with excitement for her song with Sabrina Carpenter, and I am too.)

The missions for the coming weeks will be released gradually, with the next set of them dropping on Sept. 19 and wrapping up on Sept. 26, with more to follow.

Here’s the Easter egg everyone’s buzzing about: if you knock on the door icon in the missions tab three times, your screen bursts into a glitter explosion. It’s safe to say people are really excited about this campaign for Taylor’s new album, and this is just one of many playful touches fueling the hype around the campaign.

One thing’s for sure — whether you are a lifelong Swiftie or just along for the ride, excitement for The Life of a Showgirl is already sparkling across TikTok.