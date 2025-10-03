These ‘TLOAS’ Lyrics Are Perfect IG Captions

It’s showtime. Taylor Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl is officially here. Released on Oct. 3, the album explores her love story with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, while also pulling back the curtain on her own role in the spotlight. From upbeat pop tracks that’ll have you dancing around your room to lyrics that capture the longing that only a Taylor Swift song can encapsulate, there’s a track for everyone — and there are tons of TLOAS lyrics that make for great Instagram captions.

So, whether you’re in the mood to sob about being the eldest daughter or celebrate your own fairytale love story, there’s a song for you. Swift is no stranger to writing catchy lyrics, especially for Instagram captions, and TLOAS was no exception. In this list, I’ve rounded up the most unforgettable, iconic, captionable lyrics from the album that should have a place on your social media feed. These lyrics fit every vibe, whether you’re feeling hopelessly in love, want to capture every glittery, messy moment, or even want to clap back (“Actually Romantic” has you covered.) Consider this your sign to post today, bestie — here are the TLOAS lyrics that will shine just as brightly as your photos.

40 TLOAS Lyrics For Instagram Captions:

“I’ll be your father figure.” — “Father Figure” “I’m married to the hustle.” — “The Life of a Showgirl” “Did you girlboss too close to the sun?” — “CANCELLED!” “You’re only as hot as your last hit, baby.” — “Elizabeth Taylor” “My infamy loves company.” — “CANCELLED!” “Keep it 100.” — “The Fate of Ophelia” “They don’t make loyalty like they used to.” — “Father Figure” “This empire belongs to me.” — “Father Figure” “But I’m not a bad b*tch, and this isn’t savage.” — “Eldest Daughter” “I ain’t gotta knock on wood.” — “Wood” “You can call me ‘Honey’ if you want because I’m the one you want.” — “Honey” “Got a wish list, I just want you.” — “Wi$h Li$t” “Always ruin the friendship.” — “Ruin The Friendship” “Now the sky is opalite.” — “Opalite” “I’ve been dying from just trying to seem cool.” — “Eldest Daughter” “You had to make your own sunshine.” — “Opalite” “Don’t you ever end up anything but mine.” — “Elizabeth Taylor” “Thank you for the lovely bouquet.” — “The Life of a Showgirl” “You saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia.” — “The Fate of Ophelia” “Looking back, I guess it was kismet.” — “The Life of a Showgirl” “Summertime spritz, pink skies.” — “Honey” “It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark.” — “Wood” “It doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me.” — “Elizabeth Taylor” “Ferris wheels, kisses, and lilacs.” — “Eldest Daughter” “You could be my forever night stand.” — “Honey” “It’s actually romantic.” — “Actually Romantic” “Got me dreamin’ ‘bout a driveway with a basketball hoop.” — “Wi$h Li$t” “Should’ve kissed you anyway.” — “Ruin The Friendship” “This love is pure profit.” — “Father Figure” “Sad as it seems, apathy is hot.” — “Eldest Daughter” “Honey, I’m home, we could play house.” — “Honey” “Locked inside my memory, and only you possess the key.” — “The Fate of Ophelia” “And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe.” — “The Life of a Showgirl” “Everybody’s so punk on the internet.” — “Eldest Daughter” “Failure brings you freedom.” — “Opalite” “You look at me like you’re hypnotized.” — “Elizabeth Taylor” “This empire belongs to me.” — “Father Figure” “Sleepless in the onyx night.” — “Opalite” “Sequins are forever.” — “The Life of a Showgirl” “Wintergreen kiss, all mine.” — “Honey”

No matter your mood, these TLOAS lyrics are the ultimate guide to the perfect caption.