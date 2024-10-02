People around the country tuned in on Oct. 1 to CBS’s coverage of the Vice Presidential Debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance (R). And while many viewers were locked in on the conversations surrounding gun control, abortion access, and immigration, the internet decided to focus on a few other things, such as Vance’s pink tie and the girl-power vibes of the moderators. But there was another detail that only a select few fans noticed, and that was Walz’s accessory choices — namely, the friendship bracelets he wore beneath his suit sleeve and around his wrist.

Although it may seem like a miniscule detail, it’s actually a big nod to a particular “childless cat lady,” Taylor Swift. ICYMI, friendship bracelets have become a large part of the Taylor Swift fan base, as Swifties have been making bracelets to swap at concerts during the Eras Tour. It’s an homage to Swift’s song “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” but even more than that, it’s an homage to girlhood and community.

After Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10, the Harris campaign website began selling friendship bracelets as a nod toward the singer. Currently, it’s unclear whether Walz’s bracelets at the debate was one from the campaign website (which seems likely), a legit Swiftie bracelet, or just a random friendship bracelet. Regardless, Swifties were eating it up.

On X, Swifites For Kamala, a Twitter account that was created after Biden endorsed Harris for president and Harris announced her candidacy, wrote in a post during the debate: “@Tim_Walz wore friendship bracelets on the debate stage and we’re trying to play it cool with the best of them!”

Another X user wrote: “@Tim_Walz wore friendship bracelets during the VP debate and that should tell you everything you need to know about how good of a person he is.”

it’s so wild to see a vice president on stage debating with friendship bracelets on and thanking taylor swift in their closing argument — liz! (@AstoundingSwift) October 2, 2024

What really was the icing on top for Swifties was Walz name-dropping Swift in his closing statement: “I’m as surprised as anybody of this coalition that Kamala Harris has built, from Bernie Sanders to Dick Cheney to Taylor Swift. They don’t all agree on everything, but they are truly optimistic people. They believe in a positive future of this country, and one where our politics can be better than it is.” Clearly, someone on the Harris-Walz team is part of the fandom.