If your TikTok FYP is anything like mine, every other video would be of random people trying to piece together their face using the “Face Puzzle” filter. It sounds weird, but trust me, they’re pretty funny. This trend — knowns as the “that damn smile” or “that damn smirk” trend — is silly, random, and one of those phenomenons that probably has you going, “where did this come from?” At least, that’s certainly what I was thinking when I came across the first videos of the trend.

With 1.3 million videos created using the filter, “Face Puzzle” is one of the most popular filters currently on the app. This trend has people using the filter to reimagine the structure of their faces by blinking to attach each falling facial feature — eyes, eyebrows, nose, and mouth — to their faces, and it’s hilarious. The icing on top? The song used in the trend. “Maps” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs is an early 2000s song that fits into the genre of punk rock, something that lowkey adds to the hilarity of the trend as people are pulling the most random “flirtatious” facial expressions at the end of the videos, set to this serious, emotional song.

And then, of course, there’s the comments sections on each of these videos. People are loving these videos, adding to the silliness by trolling creators in the comments, saying things such as “omg you stole my face,” “twins,” or, of course, the iconic “that damn smile…” — aka, the line the trend is named after, which comes from hit Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why. ICYMI, it’s said by protagonist Hannah Baker: “that’s where all the trouble began… that damn smile.” Originating as an Instagram meme — in which people would insert their own weird smiles that “caused trouble” into a meme template with the line — it has now, clearly, taken over TikTok.



With celebrities attempting the “Perfect Pitch” trend and the “Very Demure” trend that went viral late in the summer, the “That Damn Smile” trend is definitely another one to add to your favorites folder. But this one is extra special because it’s full of whimsy and joy, with very little discourse necessary. And honestly? I hope this trend doesn’t end anytime soon, because I’m living for these stunning made-up faces.