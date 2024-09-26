Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Celebrities using TikTok\'s perfect pitch challenge filter
Celebrities using TikTok\'s perfect pitch challenge filter
@joejonas, @cocojones, @chris via TikTok
Culture > Digital

I Can’t Stop Watching These TikToks Of Celebs Trying The ‘Perfect Pitch’ Challenge Filter

Alisha Allison

ICYMI, the perfect pitch challenge filter is all over TikTok. This filter tests if people have perfect pitch, by having them sing to have a ball move through holes in eight different walls marked with the musical scale (do, re, mi, fa, sol, la, ti, do). But here’s the kicker. Your voice determines if the ball rises or falls, so it’s up to your vocal chops to get you to the finish line. Basically, you need to sing all of the musical notes correctly in order to advance to the next step. But if you don’t sing the note correctly, the ball will fall and you’ll have to try again. 

Of course, some people believe this filter isn’t 100% accurate but, it hasn’t stopped millions of internet users from joining in on the fun to show off their singing abilities. Even celebrities have tried their hands at this trend. While some celebs have gotten through the fun challenge with ease (I’m looking at you Charlie Puth, even though you stumbled a bit on “ti.”), other celebs have struggled a bit and their videos are so hilarious.

Here are the celebrities who hilariously attempted the perfect pitch filter.

Joe Jonas

@joejonas

Nailed it 🙃🙂

♬ original sound – joejonas

Joe Jonas funnily gave up by the last note after singing loud enough for his neighbors to hear.

Simi Fehoko

@chargers

@Simi Fehoko was voted best singer 😂 #singingchallenge #doremi #filter #perfectpitch

♬ original sound – los angeles chargers

The Chargers player was so close to the finish line but was a little pitchy. 

Liam Payne

@kateecass

he took this so seriously 🤣🤣🤣

♬ original sound – Kateecass

Singing may be the former One Directioner’s area of expertise, but this game got the best of him,  especially at “ti.”

Jared Mccain

@sixers

“it doesn’t work bruh.” 😭😭😭 @Jaredmccain24 #sixers #philadelphia #nba #perfectpitch

♬ original sound – Philadelphia 76ers

Jared McCain didn’t make it past the finish line but, at least he tried.

James Charles

@jamescharles

charlie puth eat your heart out

♬ original sound – James Charles

James Charles unlocked a cheat code for the game but, at what cost – sorry headphone users.

Tamar Braxton

@tamarbraxtonboo

♬ original sound – Tamar Braxton

This filter was not giving Tamar Braxton a break with “mi.”

Coco Jones

@cocojones

The game itself gave confused

♬ original sound – cocojones

Finishing this game in one breath. Coco Jones never fails to impress me.

Chris Olsen

@chris

Sorry got excited at the end

♬ hot ppl only – sam

I’m not surprised that former theatre kid Chris Olsen has perfect pitch. His celebration at the end of the video was everything. Whether or not he beat Charile Puth (who famously has perfect pitch) at this game, is up to your discretion.

I can’t wait to see which other celebs hop on this trend!

Alisha Allison is a national writer for the Entertainment/Culture section of Her Campus who started in January 2024. Alisha is a senior at University at Buffalo majoring in political science and minoring in social justice. She is also pursuing her journalism certificate. She’s has gained experience writing stories for her journalism classes, as an assistant editor on the news desk (former staff and contributing writer) for her university’s student-led newspaper, and a writer for Her Campus Buffalo. She is on the executive board for two chapters of national organizations at UB. Alisha plans on attending law school in the future. In her free time, she enjoys listening to music and spending time with her friends and family. She also likes watching television shows, movies, and video essays, and reading novels. 