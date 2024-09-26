I Can’t Stop Watching These TikToks Of Celebs Trying The ‘Perfect Pitch’ Challenge Filter

ICYMI, the perfect pitch challenge filter is all over TikTok. This filter tests if people have perfect pitch, by having them sing to have a ball move through holes in eight different walls marked with the musical scale (do, re, mi, fa, sol, la, ti, do). But here’s the kicker. Your voice determines if the ball rises or falls, so it’s up to your vocal chops to get you to the finish line. Basically, you need to sing all of the musical notes correctly in order to advance to the next step. But if you don’t sing the note correctly, the ball will fall and you’ll have to try again.

Of course, some people believe this filter isn’t 100% accurate but, it hasn’t stopped millions of internet users from joining in on the fun to show off their singing abilities. Even celebrities have tried their hands at this trend. While some celebs have gotten through the fun challenge with ease (I’m looking at you Charlie Puth, even though you stumbled a bit on “ti.”), other celebs have struggled a bit and their videos are so hilarious.

Here are the celebrities who hilariously attempted the perfect pitch filter.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas funnily gave up by the last note after singing loud enough for his neighbors to hear.

Simi Fehoko

The Chargers player was so close to the finish line but was a little pitchy.

Liam Payne

Singing may be the former One Directioner’s area of expertise, but this game got the best of him, especially at “ti.”

Jared Mccain

Jared McCain didn’t make it past the finish line but, at least he tried.

James Charles

James Charles unlocked a cheat code for the game but, at what cost – sorry headphone users.

Tamar Braxton

This filter was not giving Tamar Braxton a break with “mi.”

Coco Jones

Finishing this game in one breath. Coco Jones never fails to impress me.

Chris Olsen

I’m not surprised that former theatre kid Chris Olsen has perfect pitch. His celebration at the end of the video was everything. Whether or not he beat Charile Puth (who famously has perfect pitch) at this game, is up to your discretion.

I can’t wait to see which other celebs hop on this trend!