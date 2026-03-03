The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few months, Olivia Dean has captivated TikTok — and, TBH, the internet as a whole. I totally get the hype; The Art of Loving is an incredible album and really shows how enticing it is when R&B, bossa nova, and jazz come together in such a cool, modern way. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that multiple trends and trending audios have emerged as a result of Dean’s (rightfully deserved) popularity. But, I must admit, there’s one Dean-inspired trend I just can’t get behind.

The trend, known as the “Saturday night” trend, comes from the chorus of Dean’s song “So Easy (To Fall In Love).” As Dean sings the lyrics, “I’m the perfect mix of Saturday night and the rest of your life,” creators are showing videos or photos of themselves having fun on a night out (for the “Saturday night” part), followed by clips of them looking more “wholesome” (for the “rest of your life” part). It’s been circulating the internet for a few weeks now, and honestly? I’m so over it.

Simply put, the trend feels superficial and staged. Now, of course, I understand that most things online are staged, but I can’t seem to shake this one off. It’s offputting to see someone go absolutely wild at the club, and then showcase themselves as an absolute angel. Why do we have to focus on being the “perfect mix” instead of just being who we really are?

However, in the past week, I’ve clocked that this trend is evolving into something different — something more nuanced and authentic. And for what it’s worth, I much prefer this new version.

What is the new “Saturday night” trend?

The new “Saturday night” trend simply uses an edited version of Dean’s song. Instead of transitioning from “Saturday night” to “the rest of your life,” the new sound is “the perfect mix of Saturday night, and the Saturday night, and the Saturday night.” To pair with the trending sound, people are including videos and images of them going out, partying, and straight up having fun — without ever switching to showcase their “wholesome” side.

Even as someone who is the furthest thing from a partier, I love how the party girls have embraced this trend and made it their own. They’re unapologetically showing off who they are — as they should be! — and it’s so refreshing to watch.

The original version of the trend seems to imply that the ideas of “Saturday night” and “rest of your life” sit at two ends of a spectrum. Says who? And since when? Sure, my Saturday night may not look like hitting the club and falling asleep with my makeup on, but it also doesn’t always look like the squeaky-clean lives portrayed in the second half of the trend, either. When I think of my future and the rest of my life, I cannot fathom the concept of “settling down” and not doing what I love, whatever that may be — from making dinner for my friends paired with a movie night, to playing video games and board games with my partner, to traveling whenever I have the time and money. Perhaps I don’t enjoy the original Saturday night trend because, like the party girls, my standard Saturday night is already what I hope the rest of my life to be.