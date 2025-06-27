The “That’s My Chimichanga Stand” Meme Is Turning Weddings Into Absolute Chaos (In a Good Way)

I’ve been dreaming about my wedding day since the very first words I spoke, and let me tell you that nothing has gotten me more hype for it than the wedding planner TikTok trend, with the “that’s my chimichanga stand” TikTok audio, circulating amongst Gen Z right now. From 30-minute quiet time to debriefing with the bridesmaids to a drunk cigarette stand, Gen Z is spewing unhinged and relatable AF wedding ideas… and it might just be my new favorite TikTok trend.

A trend that makes you laugh while at the same time destigmatizing the idea of a rich, elegant, and vanilla wedding, TikTok is taking their niche (and not so niche) guilty pleasures and using the wedding trend to normalize them (think unlimited sushi bar or 20 minutes of dinner alone with your iPad). It’s meant to be everything you wouldn’t typically see on a wedding itinerary, and that’s what makes the trend so lovable and laughable.

So if you’ve been thinking about your future wedding recently (or for the past 20 years if you’re me) then this TikTok trend might just be for you. But what exactly is it, and how can you participate? (Because all I know is that it’s certainly not helping my married-by-25 delusion).

Where did the “That’s my chimichanga stand” TikTok meme audio come from?

The viral trend is backed by an audio passage of the famous Fiona and Cookie scene when Cookie says he plans to have a chimichanga stand after the final battle with Rumpelstiltskin in “Shrek Forever After”. In the passage, Fiona asks Cookie what the figurine with a food cart is on their battle plan, to which he responds that it’s his chimichanga stand.“Um… no Cookie, we won’t be needing that,” Fiona says. “Trust me Fiona, y’all gonna be really hungry after the ambush,” Cookie responds.

Similarly enough, the point of the TikTok trend is to surprise (and maybe confuse) the wedding planner by adding something so random and out of the blue to the wedding itinerary that they question you about it. Some of my favorites have been a pickle bar, an hour for TikTok transition videos, a mechanical bull, and an added section to the reception floor for guests to share and airdrop photos. (So smart, right?)

How do you do it?

Participating in the trend is actually super simple. Just think about a guilty pleasure you have that you could see yourself adding to your wedding itinerary for shits and gigs. You can start by thinking about your favorite food item, who you’d want to be there, or even what you generally do on or after a night out (because if it were me, I’d totally add a drunk muck and debrief).

Once you have your idea, you can just record yourself lip syncing Cookie’s lines of the passage (since you’re supposed to be Cookie in this scenario). It’s not only a fun video idea, but you can use this to manifest your wedding, too. I mean, who says you can’t have an iced coffee bar at your wedding?

So if you couldn’t already tell, I’m absolutely in love with this trend and would honestly consider some of these ideas to use for my actual wedding (mechanical bull, I see you). And honestly, at this point, you probably don’t even need to hire a wedding planner — just check TikTok!