The girlies’ version of the NFL Draft is officially in full swing, and to many, it feels like the stakes have never been higher. Bama Rush 2025 and RushTok as a whole are back for another headline-making season, bringing with it a fresh wave of PNMs (that’s “Potential New Members” for the uninitiated) to root for, OOTDs to add to our Pinterest boards, and GRWMs so enthralling, they’ll have viewers placing their own bid day predictions. This year’s recruitment season is shaping up to be even more chaotic, glamorous, and meme-worthy than ever before, and if past years are any indication, it’s only a matter of time before fans meet the next breakout stars. So yeah, keeping up with all the tea can feel like a full-time job.
If you’re looking to get the inside scoop without all the doomscrolling that comes along with endlessly swiping through your For You Page, I’ve got you covered. From boots-on-the ground coverage at SEC schools to hilarious commentary from self-appointed rush reporters, these creators will be your front-row seat to every viral moment, fashion highlight, and whispered piece of recruitment drama. So, whether you’re here for the style inspo, the behind-the-scenes gossip, or just the pure, unhinged entertainment of RushTok, read on for 10 creators who will serve as your ultimate VIP pass to the 2025 recruitment season.
- @makeupartistatlaw
Of course, the “Queen of RushTok” had to be featured on this list. Brandis Bradley went viral last year thanks to her online commentary on the RushTok phenomenon and she’s always emphasizing prepping for rush in ways that extend beyond what to wear and how to act. Consider her a lovable mama bear in the midst of the hectic rush season.
- @greekchicnyc
While Lorie posts real-time updates on what’s going on in RushTok, she also provides helpful tips and resources to PNMs. She doesn’t shy away from replying to viewers’ questions about more in-depth guides to rushing at schools like ASU, Texas Tech, Clemson, and she keeps it 100% in all of her content.
- @sammysamslife
This self-proclaimed “rush reporter” is relatively new to the RushTok scene since she just started posting about it this year, but her updates are on point — much like her usual pop culture coverage of topics like Love Island and influencer drama.
- @kellsbells662
With a dedicated “RushTok” playlist, Kells not only breaks down what’s going on during recruitment season, but also emphasizes the importance of staying authentic and not taking the fun away from the young women who have made the choice to go Greek.
- @thesororitysister
Per her username, Audrey is truly the older sister you never had. She posts things like rush outfit inspo, the dos and don’ts of recruitment season, and navigating potential rejections.
- @definitelynotoliviahaha
While she gives standard advice on how to rush and what the recruitment process actually looks like, Olivia also has a dedicated series called “Explaining Southern Things,” where she explains quintessential Southern things like “lingerie showers,” “pageants,” and “megachurches.”
- @datingtoido
This creator’s “poolside dating stories” account may primarily focus on dating tips, but she’s also dipped her toe into RushTok. Whether she’s asking for viewers’ most unhinged rush stories or yelling at old men to stop making creepy comments on RushTok videos, she’s definitely an instant-follow.
- @flawlessnina
You’ll definitely want to follow Nina after watching her TikToks. She’s here to remind viewers that at the end of the day, these PNMs that viewers are betting on and getting invested in are still real, young women who are fresh out of high school — and they deserve to enjoy themselves.