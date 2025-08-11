The girlies’ version of the NFL Draft is officially in full swing, and to many, it feels like the stakes have never been higher. Bama Rush 2025 and RushTok as a whole are back for another headline-making season, bringing with it a fresh wave of PNMs (that’s “Potential New Members” for the uninitiated) to root for, OOTDs to add to our Pinterest boards, and GRWMs so enthralling, they’ll have viewers placing their own bid day predictions. This year’s recruitment season is shaping up to be even more chaotic, glamorous, and meme-worthy than ever before, and if past years are any indication, it’s only a matter of time before fans meet the next breakout stars. So yeah, keeping up with all the tea can feel like a full-time job.

If you’re looking to get the inside scoop without all the doomscrolling that comes along with endlessly swiping through your For You Page, I’ve got you covered. From boots-on-the ground coverage at SEC schools to hilarious commentary from self-appointed rush reporters, these creators will be your front-row seat to every viral moment, fashion highlight, and whispered piece of recruitment drama. So, whether you’re here for the style inspo, the behind-the-scenes gossip, or just the pure, unhinged entertainment of RushTok, read on for 10 creators who will serve as your ultimate VIP pass to the 2025 recruitment season.