Wait, What Happened Between TheWizardLiz & Landon Nickerson?

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok recently, you’ve probably seen the absolute mess going on between YouTuber Landon Nickerson and TheWizardLiz (real name Liz Dzjabrailova). For those of you who somehow missed it, the internet’s favorite engaged couple, who were just celebrating their upcoming baby, has officially called it quits over shocking cheating allegations. Prior to this, they were together for four years.

During the week of May 26, rumors started going around on social media about Nickerson cheating on Liz. While the initial details were murky, screenshots and cryptic posts began circulating online. The speculation came to an end when Liz posted on her Instagram Story on May 28, stating in part, “Landon decided to make a Snapchat account and reach out to a girl to meet up. He was just with me in London and wrote a whole book about how much he loves me. Anyway, the girl reached out to me today and showed us the evidence.”

Liz’s IG Story continued with more details from her side of the story, “I feel stupid for ignoring the signs and dreams I had that I even told him about, and he told me I was crazy (listen to your intuition, women.) Men want to lead the world but can’t even control their lust. It’s weak. A man who can’t control his lust will never be able to lead. I’m absolutely heartbroken and shocked. My haters can celebrate, haha so funny I will always have the last laugh tho. He lost everything, and I gained everything. Thank God.”

Nickerson responded to Liz’s claims in a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories, which screen recordings of resurfaced on X. In the videos, Nickerson admitted that he “made a mistake,” saying that his actions don’t take away from his love for Liz, saying in part, “I love her with my entire heart, and we have a baby on the way.”

Nickerson also addressed having a private Snapchat, saying, “Texting somebody I should not be texting in this moment of f*cking weakness, like seeking validation.” He continued, “I can’t believe I did it. But in the moment that I was doing it, I messaged that person that I was sorry, and that it was wrong.”

In a powerful statement she shared on her Instagram story, Liz stated, “I’m going to sell my engagement ring (around a 100k) and donate the money to single moms. More power to women. Amen.” This inspiring move has created a wave of admiration among viewers as Liz turns a moment of heartbreak and betrayal into a powerful sentiment for women.