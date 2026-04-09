8 Theories About Justin Bieber’s Coachella Set To Get Excited For

It’s finally getting warmer outside, which means one thing: Coachella season is upon us. Grab your festival chic outfits, some sunglasses, and prepare for two weekends of must-see artists. Whether you’re watching the performances on your phone or you’re in Indio on the festival grounds, the Coachella headliners are stacked this year with Karol G, Sabrina Carpenter, and Justin Bieber. This year, Coachella runs from April 10-12 and 17-19. Of course, the weekends feature other incredibly talented artists, too, including SOMBR, Addison Rae, KATSEYE, The Strokes, and more.

One of these headliners in particular was seen as a (very) pleasant surprise: Justin Bieber. Biebs has been largely offstage after canceling his Justice World Tour in 2022. Since then, however, Bieber released two albums in 2025 that proved to be worth the wait: SWAG and SWAG II. Recently, Bieber has even performed at some smaller venues. Bieber performed sets in L.A. at The Roxy Theatre on March 29 and at The Troubadour on April 4, giving fans a sneak peak of what to expect during his Coachella set, largely playing hits from his two recent albums, like “DAISIES” and “YUKON.” Bieberchella is upon us.

Of course, many Beliebers are thrilled to see Bieber’s return to the big stage again, especially after the acclaim of his recent albums. After all, he was nominated for four Grammys this year. Fans have also begun doing what fans do best: theorizing about Bieber’s Coachella set (and dare I say, some are very convincing.) Here are 8 theories about Bieber’s Coachella set, including surprise guests, that’ll have you tuning in — even if it’s on a grainy livestream.