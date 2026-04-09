8 Theories About Justin Bieber’s Coachella Set To Get Excited For

It’s finally getting warmer outside, which means one thing: Coachella season is upon us. Grab your festival chic outfits, some sunglasses, and prepare for two weekends of must-see artists. Whether you’re watching the performances on your phone or you’re in Indio on the festival grounds, the Coachella headliners are stacked this year with Karol G, Sabrina Carpenter, and Justin Bieber. This year, Coachella runs from April 10-12 and 17-19. Of course, the weekends feature other incredibly talented artists, too, including SOMBR, Addison Rae, KATSEYE, The Strokes, and more.
One of these headliners in particular was seen as a (very) pleasant surprise: Justin Bieber. Biebs has been largely offstage after canceling his Justice World Tour in 2022. Since then, however, Bieber released two albums in 2025 that proved to be worth the wait: SWAG and SWAG II. Recently, Bieber has even performed at some smaller venues. Bieber performed sets in L.A. at The Roxy Theatre on March 29 and at The Troubadour on April 4, giving fans a sneak peak of what to expect during his Coachella set, largely playing hits from his two recent albums, like “DAISIES” and “YUKON.” Bieberchella is upon us.
Of course, many Beliebers are thrilled to see Bieber’s return to the big stage again, especially after the acclaim of his recent albums. After all, he was nominated for four Grammys this year. Fans have also begun doing what fans do best: theorizing about Bieber’s Coachella set (and dare I say, some are very convincing.) Here are 8 theories about Bieber’s Coachella set, including surprise guests, that’ll have you tuning in — even if it’s on a grainy livestream.
- SWAG & SWAG II Tracks
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Bieber posted a video of him performing at The Roxy Theatre, where he played many tracks from his 2025 albums. At the end of the video, he says, “This has been so beautiful. It’s a little sneak preview into Coachella, which is gonna be so much fun.” Seems like fans can anticipate some of Bieber’s newer music during his set.
- The Kid LAROI
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A lot are divided on who they think Bieber’s surprise guests will be (since he’s no stranger to them). Many are theorizing a potential The Kid LAROI appearance, since he’s appeared as a guest at past shows of Bieber’s, and even attended his recent performance in April. Who knows? Maybe we’ll hear “STAY” at Coachella.
- Dijon & Sexxy Red
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Dijon and Sexxy Red will both be performing on Friday April 10 and 17, meaning there will be no overlap on the days of Bieber’s set. Fingers crossed that maybe, they’ll appear for tracks “SWEET SPOT” and “DEVOTION,” since they’re both featured on SWAG.
- Givēon
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Givēon is performing on Saturday at Coachella, and fans of Bieber’s older music can definitely cross their fingers for “Peaches.”
- Chance the Rapper
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In 2014, Justin Bieber was a surprise guest at Coachella for Chance the Rapper, and who knows? He might return for a full circle moment to sing “Confident.”
- SZA
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SZA teased being on the remix of “YUKON” and brought out Bieber over the summer for “Snooze” at the Grand National Tour featuring SZA and Kendrick Lamar. Maybe we can manifest hearing the remix of “YUKON” live for the first time at Coachella.
- Ludacris
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Bieber and Ludacris have performed the hit “Baby” together many times, and maybe Coachella could be next. This would be the perfect track for anyone who wanted a nostalgic Bieber Eras Tour of sorts.
- Some Old Hits
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On Bieber’s Halloween Twitch stream, he discussed his plans for 2026. “I’m gonna do the whole, both [SWAG] projects, probably, and just find a way to, like, merge some of the old songs in where I can. I haven’t performed these songs live yet, and that’ll be kind of the first time I really do them all live like that,” he said. Seems like we can expect some of the old songs all Beliebers know and love.