MomTok’s Jessi Opened Up About Where Her Marriage Stands After The ‘SLOMW’ Finale

Season 2 of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives was full of drama — but the real tea is everything that’s happening off-screen. ICYMI, fans are wondering if MomTok staple Jessi Ngatikaura and her husband, Jordan, are separated following the rumors that Jessi had an affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette. On SLOMW, Jessi denied the rumor, saying, “If I was dumb enough to do that, I wouldn’t do it in public.”

If you’re not up to date on your Mormon mom drama, allow me to help. In the final episode of Season 2, SLOMW cast member Layla Taylor met up with Marciano after hearing rumors that Jessi cheated on her husband with Marciano at Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles restaurant, TomTom. According to Marciano, he and Jessi not only slept together, but continued contact after the trip (allegedly).

After the show aired, Jessi seemingly addressed the allegations in a video she shared on Instagram and TikTok on May 16. In the video, Jessi lip syncs to Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” where she sings, “Me and my truth, we sit in silence.” She captioned the post, “I’ll speak when I can 🤫” Cryptic.

This comes at the same time as Jessi’s fellow MomToker Demi Engemann was apparently getting flirty with Marciano when the MomTokers had a cameo on Vanderpump Villa in Season 2. Demi responded to Marciano’s claims, telling Us Weekly in part, “Nothing happened with Marciano. At the expense of sounding rude, there wasn’t even a remote attraction to him. It sucks that women can’t be kind and friendly and even playful with men in this world without it being taken as, like, you’re open.”

Are Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura still together?

As of now, yes — the couple is still technically married. Jessi joined The Viall Files podcast on May 20 and spoke about her current relationship status. And according to her, they’re “working through things.” She told Nick Viall in part, “I will say that reality TV is hard on any relationship, whether it’s a friendship or a marriage. We’ve been through a lot and now it’s going to be public.”

Jessi also shared that she isn’t wearing her wedding ring while the two continue to work things out, but she is still married to Jordan. “We’re trying our best — but things are a little tricky right now,” she said. “I’m excited to hopefully someday share more about that. But right now it’s just real life and it’s hard.”

Jessi said that she couldn’t “say much” about Marciano’s allegations, but she hinted there was “so much more” to the story. Looks like we’ll have to wait until Season 3 comes out to get the full tea — but I’m sat already.