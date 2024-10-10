For those who are chronically online, you’re probably up to date on all of the TikTok trends circulating through people’s FYPs. From “That Damn Smile” to the Nicholas Chavez edit making his way through college classrooms (don’t worry, it was via video), those who stay on social media (TikTok especially) know the ins and outs of what makes a great trend. One new trend that just started going viral is the “In da clurb, we all fam.”

This audio bit originates from Comedy Central’s hit series Broad City, which starred Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson. In the now-viral clip from a Broad City episode, Ilana and Abbi are dancing together in a club when Abbi asks “Do you know them?” Ilana responds with the phrase that’s now taking over TikTok. “No. But in the clurb, we all fam,” Ilana tells Abbi, who’s confused with what she just said. Ilana then says, “In the club, we are all family.”

As of this writing, the viral sound has since garnered over 31 million views on TikTok, and honestly, it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

While the “In da clurb, we all fam” audio plays, TikTok users try to show how relatable they are or attempt to connect with a certain group of people as they recite the dialogue from Broad City. If that wasn’t enough to reel you in, even celebs like Sabrina Carpenter have jumped on the bandwagon of the trend by poking fun at how her older fans talk to her younger ones.

@sabrinacarpenter any fan of mine is a fan of mine ♥️ ♬ original sound – Maggie Winters

In each of these videos, everyone puts their own creative spin on the trend, and it’s pretty impressive to see what things people have been coming up with.

The comment sections of some of these videos have caught my attention, as well. Many users have stated that they have “broad city representation,” which could mean that they acknowledge the hilarity of the trend. Others stated that they’ll rewatch the show just to see the episode where Glazer’s character says this phrase.

Given how popular this trend has become while still being pretty new, I have a feeling more people will be jumping on this over the next few days.