Listen, I’m a lover of jazz music through and through. So, when I heard that Frank Sintara’s song “Somethin’ Stupid” was going viral on TikTok, I couldn’t hold in my excitement. For those who don’t know, many people’s FYP’s have been flooded with the latest TikTok trend “then I go & spoil it all.” The trend shows users sharing moments that were spoiled by phrases they often say or something embarrassing they’ve said. These moments can range from pop culture flops to a time something the user hasn’t been able to live down. This trend has inspired *so* many people to share something others can relate to or open up about while lip-syncing to the lyrics, “And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like ‘I love you.’”

The audio traces back to Jennifer Lawrence’s 2015 movie Joy, where her character is singing the now-viral line from the song. Thanks to Joy, the audio managed to give “Somethin’ Stupid” a resurgence on TikTok, and many users have jumped on board to take part in the trend.

Feelings, thoughts, and embarrassing moments are all factors that take centerfold in this trend. Some users include the “I love you” part, while others replace it with something that they can relate to. Just watching these videos, I find myself relating to a lot of people, and, getting to see everyone’s personalities makes it more enjoyable and appealing.

With the popularity of the trend, celebrities like Lili Reinhart and Sabrina Carpenter have also taken part in the trend.

Excuse me while I try to come up with something to spoil it all, too!