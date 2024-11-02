Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The “Then I Go & Spoil It All” TikTok Trend, Explained

Makalah Wright

Listen, I’m a lover of jazz music through and through. So, when I heard that Frank Sintara’s song “Somethin’ Stupid” was going viral on TikTok, I couldn’t hold in my excitement. For those who don’t know, many people’s FYP’s have been flooded with the latest TikTok trend “then I go & spoil it all.” The trend shows users sharing moments that were spoiled by phrases they often say or something embarrassing they’ve said. These moments can range from pop culture flops to a time something the user hasn’t been able to live down. This trend has inspired *so* many people to share something others can relate to or open up about while lip-syncing to the lyrics, “And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like ‘I love you.’” 

The audio traces back to Jennifer Lawrence’s 2015 movie Joy, where her character is singing the now-viral line from the song. Thanks to Joy, the audio managed to give “Somethin’ Stupid” a resurgence on TikTok, and many users have jumped on board to take part in the trend. 

Feelings, thoughts, and embarrassing moments are all factors that take centerfold in this trend. Some users include the “I love you” part, while others replace it with something that they can relate to. Just watching these videos, I find myself relating to a lot of people, and, getting to see everyone’s personalities makes it more enjoyable and appealing.

@ms_matulewicz

I’m sorry I just can’t help myself @Bloom Nutrition #bloompartner #teach #teacher #learn #health #peteacher #highschool #tiktokteacher #youngteacher #coach

@katiesantry

Ill never understand. 🐶

@katemaries

Being quite means he’s mad in my mind😂

@panggilakubambang

smangat ultraman

@jamescharles

rip to an era 💔

@ammiroseee

With the popularity of the trend, celebrities like Lili Reinhart and Sabrina Carpenter have also taken part in the trend.

@lilireinhart

Classic me. #chronicfatigue

@sabrinacarpenter

@ashleytisdale

relaxing ✌️

Excuse me while I try to come up with something to spoil it all, too!

Makalah Wright is the Campus Correspondent at Her Campus at UWG chapter. For the chapter, she has written personal essays about real-life experiences and she encourages readers to take inspiration or learn from it. Beyond her position as the CC, she is also a national writer for the wellness section of the website. So far, she has written articles based on mental health, relationships, and other wellness-related topics. Currently, she is the fall 2024 entertainment and culture intern for Her Campus. She is a senior at the University of West Georgia, studying in public relations with a minor in music. After her undergrad, she plans to get a masters in public relations and work within the media industry. She also hopes to create her own foundation that will help with funding for the performing arts in schools. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with loved ones, shopping, traveling to new places, and drinking iced coffee. She also enjoys playing the clarinet and listening to all types of music, specifically jazz.