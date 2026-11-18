During the infamous AO3 shutdown, The Body came out on Netflix, leaving viewers with another fantastic piece of queer media and no fanfiction to read after it. (Criminal.) If you’re an AO3 reader and a fan of The Body, it wouldn’t be surprising if you specifically waited until after AO3 was back online to finish the show. Luckily, writers knew exactly what readers needed, and within twelve hours of coming back online, there were already 135 works posted and a whole new tag: “written during the great AO3 shutdown of 2026.” It’s clear the girls were hungry for The Body fanfics — and I’ve rounded up a few to feed ‘em.

If you haven’t seen it yet, The Body is an eight-episode Teen psychological and supernatural drama that follows a dance team from a catholic school whose Halloween initiation ritual goes wrong. The show also portrays a lot of sexual tension between dance co-captains Anya and Elise. As Anya struggles with shame regarding her sexuality, Elise struggles with wanting a real relationship with Anya — and ends up getting caught in the crossfire between Anya and her boyfriend. The intense yearning and tension between the two characters are the usual ingredients for some heart-wrenching fan fiction, and AO3 writers have delivered.

At the time of publication, AO3 had 480 The Body fanfictions, with most relating to Anyalise (Anya and Elise’s ship name). If you don’t have time to surf through that many stories so close to finals week, or just find the number a little overwhelming, I’ve got you covered. Here are five The Body fanfictions to read on AO3. (You’re welcome!)

Devotion in the Dark .. GXG (The Body) by lilyindeed With ten chapters posted so far, this fanfiction directly continues from where season one of The Body leaves off and is set after Grace wakes up and the whole town thinks she’s God. With the dance team having turned into more of a cult, Anya retreats back to her boyfriend, Steven, and Elise gets tired of waiting for her. However, the two inevitably cannot stay away from each other. The Body of Sin by archscript The Body of Sin is complete with one chapter, 10,000 words, and a plot filled with yearning, tension, and spice. The fanfiction follows Anya and Elise in the month leading up to Anya’s wedding. Despite her wedding being one month away, the relationship and intimacy between the two women are still burning hot. However, so is her guilt over believing that her feelings for Elise are a sin. This story does have spice, but from what I’ve read, this is the kind of fanfiction where you want to highlight quotes because the writing just hits hard. God’s hand touches thee by aj2435 This one-chapter, short-form fanfiction is perfect for your ten-minute study break. At only 2,000 words, the story follows what would happen if Anya came to Elise’s rescue during the ritual at the cottage. There’s no spice, but the longing between the two in this story is just as intoxicating as if there were. So I’ll wait for you, and I’ll burn by sapphic_stories9 This fanfiction is currently incomplete, with one out of three chapters posted, and it’s already delivering. The story follows Anya’s history with her sexuality and, more importantly, with Elise, as she recounts every instance where she learned a bit more about herself. The chapter climaxes (no pun intended) with the sexy and intense moment the two share on Halloween. I’m going to need an update on this one ASAP. Hands Off by JegulusLover29 This short from fanfiction is perfect if you’re looking for a lighter Anyalise story with less catholic guilt and more of a happy ending. It follows Anya after she makes a wish, but the devil answers, and the devil is not one to play fair. The two girls end up cursed and are stuck holding hands, and of course, nobody believes them. And honestly, who would?

We are finally out of the AO3 dark ages, and these are just five of the surely awesome 480 (so far) The Body fanfictions published on the site. If these five don’t speak to you personally, there are plenty more to choose from, and I’m sure there are plenty more still coming. In just the time it took me to write this, six more The Body fanfictions have been published. And, of course, I hope these Anyalise picks save you a little time in your fanfiction search today.