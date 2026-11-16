I knew it was going to be a good day when I woke up to messages at 7 a.m. from my roommates saying, “AO3 IS BACK.” On Nov. 15, the popular fanfiction site Archive of Our Own, popularly known as AO3, came back online after a 17-day shutdown, and so did its millions of readers. And the memes that are coming out of this whole ordeal are absolutely hilarious.

For those still confused and worried about the site’s future, here’s what we know. AO3 shut down unexpectedly on Oct. 29, with an announcement that the site was experiencing a “security incident.” While what this incident was is still unknown, the site shared that they partnered with a security firm to prevent the issue from recurring. They also urged users to change their password and ensure their email is up to date, just in case.

Although AO3 is back online, some features are still temporarily disabled, which allowed them to bring the site back up earlier than the four-week date. According to the incident report page where they have been posting updates during the outage, “icons across the website are disabled, external work importing is unavailable, and works can only be downloaded in HTML format.”

However, rest assured, anxious readers: they also said that these features will be restored and no icons have been deleted. They also reassured readers that no AO3 data has been deleted, including drafts, as their automatic 30-day draft deletion has been paused until Nov. 29 to allow writers to publish or save their drafts. (The announcement that the site was back up also brought so many readers online that it actually started experiencing delays. NBD.)

As readers flooded the website, some landed in a virtual waiting room AO3 created to manage the delays and high traffic it knew would follow its 17-day shutdown. A virtual waiting room is nothing new, but it certainly is for a fanfiction site. Leave it to fanfic readers to crash AO3 like it’s Ticketmaster on a Taylor Swift concert ticket release day.

ao3 crashing because everyone is on it at the same time pic.twitter.com/8llZZ14hch — charlene *₊✧ (@hannibinks) November 15, 2026

WHAT DO YOU MEAN AO3 IS BACK ONLY TO CRASH OUT BC OF ALL THE PEOPLE ENTERING AND NOW YOU HAVE A WAIT IN LINE LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/E88g7AYuUm — ໊ (@smokemyvomit) November 15, 2026

ao3 is back but as expected too many people are going back on at the same time and so for me it keeps crashing pic.twitter.com/uAEacacyen — giù? gui? gg?🍂||😮‍💨 the pitt era!!!! (@giulswannacry) November 15, 2026

Hot damn, AO3 gonna crash again just from all the uploads 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wqRegqp0yn — Captivating Mouse (@CaptivatingMaus) November 15, 2026

But despite the initial technical difficulties, AO3 enthusiasts can’t contain their excitement now that the site is back.

everyone rushing back to ao3 now its back pic.twitter.com/wJ66xZZKch — sara ✪ THE BODY SPOILERS (@sarathesorcerer) November 15, 2026

AO3 IS BACK WE MADE IT pic.twitter.com/CmBDTLYQ1D — kiwi (@winterkkyus) November 15, 2026

WDYM AO3 IS BACK pic.twitter.com/XWChWky5I1 — roxanne’s binnie – misses piwonteez :( (@aroharoxy) November 15, 2026

How ao3 being back got me feeling pic.twitter.com/4QxWOCzb3e — Kaitlyn🍂💗 (@kaitstopper) November 15, 2026

AO3 IS BACK. WE DID IT. IT'S OVER pic.twitter.com/GCgVGgU1qF — bex ⋆.˚ (@bexisms) November 15, 2026

And it’s not just on X. TikTok and Instagram have been overrun with funny videos, edits, and memes of users spreading the news and sharing their enthusiasm, with some even saying they teared up. One video shows someone at a concert holding up their phone with the message “AO3 IS BACK UP” written across it. Under another video, a user commented, “I literally saw a witch do a spell for AO3 yesterday.” And another said, “I’m not even reading yet, I’m just looking at the homepage and smiling.”

As writers continue to feed their readers with long-awaited weeks’ worth of updates and drafts, many of us are still treading lightly, worried it may shut down again. Luckily, AO3 knows how much the site means to its users and is treating this with the importance and seriousness that it deserves. So, sit down, grab your favorite drink, and read the fanfic update you’ve been waiting for.