Twitter Is Losing It Over Jon Batiste’s Saxophone At The Met Gala

Who was playing the saxophone at the 2025 Met Gala? If you were watching the live stream and wondered the same question, you’re not alone. ICYMI, award-winning musician Jon Batiste showed up to the 2025 Met Gala dripped out in a fantastic suit… with a saxophone in hand, too. While the rest of the attendees strutted, posed, and ate up that walkway, Batiste casually strolled down the Met Gala blue carpet in his glittering black tux while playing the saxophone like it was no big deal. (Spoiler: it was a huge deal.)

Batiste, who, as we know, is no stranger to turning heads with his musical genius and timeless style, gave the Met steps and paparazzi a live soundtrack with the effortless confidence of someone who knew they already won the night. His bedazzled suit sparkled under the lights, and that golden saxophone? Who would’ve guessed that Batisite would whip out his saxophone playing these “My Favorite Things”, originally sung by Julie Andrews in the Sound of Music? Not me, that’s for sure. The performance was not just unexpected — it was iconic, and naturally, X/Twitter lost its entire mind.

From props to Batisite talent to memes, social media exploded with reactions as viewers tried to process what just happened. If the Met Gala was about moments, Batiste gave us one we’d be talking about for Met Galas to come.

define aura and its jon batiste playing the saxophone on the met gala blue carpet — ·˚ ༘ maría¨̮ ☾ (@looventeen) May 5, 2025

wait was jon batiste playing my favorite things ijbol — devO)))n (@bigugly) May 5, 2025

Whether you knew who Jon Batiste was before now, chances are you definitely won’t forget him now. In a crowd of vintage and dandyism, he reminded us that the most unforgettable red carpet, or should I say blue carpet, looks aren’t worn — they’re performed. It is a statement. Sax in hand, sparkles glimmering, and the whole internet was talking? That is how you make the Met Gala your moment.

jon batiste bringing his sax is so fucking real — chonce is fucking gnarly 🔪 (@SuperCupcakez) May 5, 2025

So you cannot bring your phone into The Met Gala, but Jon Batiste can bring his saxophone? — figgy (@FigletRhubarb) May 5, 2025

someone tell jon batiste to put that put that sax down — rach (@versacerach) May 5, 2025

jon batiste showing up w a damn saxophone is killing me — rowie (@minseokslesbian) May 5, 2025

here go jon batiste on that damn saxophone in the middle of the carpet😭 — ho (@ahothatknow) May 5, 2025

Wearing Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann Fall 2025 RTW (Ready-To-Wear) fresh off the runway, Batiste gave a nod to classic dandy elegance. The sleek black tux with rhinestones and the classic black trousers were timeless. Carrying his sax like a fashion accessory made the statement that fashion can look good and feel good, and in his case, sound amazing as well.