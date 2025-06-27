TikTok’s “Wedding Lineup Idea” Trend Is So Unhinged ( & Hilarious)

I’m sure we’ve all dreamed of that day at some point in our lives: you’re draped in a white dress, hair perfectly curled (even though it def took three hours and four meltdowns), makeup curated from your Pinterest board, and you’re walking down the aisle, about to get married to the love of your life. It’s romantic, it’s perfect, and it’s everything you’ve ever wanted. The music starts playing in the background… and suddenly, instead of hearing a string quartet or “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, it’s “Swish Swish” by Katy Petty blaring from the speakers. Or even worse, the Mission: Impossible theme song.

If your TikTok FYP is anything like mine, then it’s probably filled with people joking about their “wedding lineup song,” whether it’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy or “Revolving Door” by Tate McRae. Whether they’re showing what song they’d use, or actually giving a demonstration of their bridesmaids walking down the aisle, it’s sending TikTok in a full-blown spiral, aimed to find the funniest, most unrealistic wedding song possible.

But, what even is this trend? Where did it come from? And most importantly, how can you participate? Whether you’re actually planning a wedding or are just chronically online, this trend is the perfect excuse to scroll for hours and imagine your besties walking down the aisle to something totally cursed. So grab your imaginary veil, queue the worst wedding song imaginable, and let’s break it down.

What is the “Wedding lineup idea” trend, and where did it come from?

The trend first arose after TikTok user @fabhann posted a video showing her wedding lineup to the song “Ordinary” by Alex Warren. With over 32 million views, users flooded the comments about how the song is “too fast” to be a wedding lineup song. “Is everyone running down the aisle????” one user commented, while another said, “Keep an asthma puffer at the end of the aisle, I’ll be wheezing through your vows.”

This became a trend of itself for a few weeks, showing people sprinting down the wedding aisle to Warren’s “Ordinary,” and it looks like the trend has now resurfaced, with people showing their wedding lineup to the most ridiculous songs. Whether it’s “The Fox (What Does The Fox Say?)” by Ylvis or the Love Island theme song, users are having a blast making videos joking about what their wedding lineup song would be.

To participate, just pick a song that you would never want to be your wedding lineup song, and make a video showing what it would look like for your bridesmaids to be walking down the aisle. It’s as easy as that.

@tay.mp333 EDIT: YALL I MEANT A MAJORETTE TYPE DEATH DROP NOT A DIP AS IT IS EASIER FOR THE CONCEPT THAT I HAD IN MIND WHILE MAKING THIS. I see how it can be confusing as I used the song with the word “vogue” in the title and vogue in my captions on the code yes, but I didn’t know that I couldn’t add a death drop to MY own video idea. Please stop disrespecting each other in the comments!!!🫶🏾 But start stretching everyone I will be waiting to see these 🗣️ #weddinglineup #queer #voguing #deathdrop #dip #majorettedance #weddingceremony #bride #weddingtiktok #wedding #fyp ♬ son original – Mackenzie

As for me? My wedding lineup song would probably be “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” by Charli xcx ft Billie Eilish. Why not, right?