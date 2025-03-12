You Might Not Know It, But You’ve Seen ‘Temptation Island’s Courtney Before

If you’re a fan of reality dating shows like I am, chances are you’ve heard of Temptation Island. And if you watched the new season that dropped on Netflix on March 12, you might be asking yourself why one of the contestants looks so familiar. While watching the show, I couldn’t stop looking at Courtney, who is one of the single women tasked with tempting the four men who are in relationships. I couldn’t stop feeling like I knew her from somewhere and it turns out, I actually do and you might too. That’s right, you’re not crazy – Temptation Island isn’t Courtney’s first reality TV show rodeo.

In case you haven’t watched or heard of the show, Temptation Island follows four couples as they try to avoid temptation to prove their loyalty. While some are successful, others fall for the tempting singles. The four men and four women are each placed in separate villas, one with 12 single men and the other with 12 single women. The goal is simple: don’t be tempted. Seems simple enough, right? Wrong.

Episode 1 starts with viewers meeting the couples and the singles who will be tempting them This is where Courtney’s face may have first struck you as recognizable.

Courtney was on Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle in 2023. She made it to the finale but she didn’t have a chance to form any real connection with anyone. Two years later, she’s trying her luck on Temptation Island.

A few days before Temptation Island’s March 12 premiere, Courtney took to Instagram to announce her casting on the show. “Guess who’s back on your screen?! 🎬 You saw me on Too Hot to Handle on Netflix, and now I’m bringing the temptation to Temptation Island March 12th. 🏝️✨ New paradise, same desire—let’s see whose relationship can survive me. 💋🔥.”

Temptation Island is currently streaming on Netflix