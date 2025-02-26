Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ Trailer Is Just As Wild As You’d Expect

Temptation Island is almost here and after the wild Montoya crashout on Temptation Island Spain that created so many hilarious memes, fans can’t wait to see what the new season of Temptation Island has in store.

If you’ve never heard of Temptation Island before, it’s a drama-filled reality series that follows four couples who travel to an island where they’re temporarily split up and separated by gender to mingle with a group of single people of the opposite sex to test their relationship loyalty. It’s a toxic way of seeing if your partner is truly the one. While I wouldn’t want to be in someone like Montoya’s position, having to find out my partner was romantically and sexually exploring someone else, Temptation Island is certainly entertaining to watch.



The reality series first premiered on Fox in 2001 and concluded in 2003. Since then, there have been various reboots internationally. Now Netflix, who knows the game of romantic reality TV quite well (i.e.Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, and The Ultimatum), has decided to give Temptation Island a new life on it’s platform. The streamer dropped the show’s official trailer on Feb. 26, which includes a ton of steamy shots. Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Temptation Island.

When will the new season of Temptation Island be released?

The steamy reality show is on its way, with 10, one-hour episodes coming straight to Netflix on Mar. 12.

What’s new this season?

Netflix is bringing Temptation Island back to audiences’s screens— but this time with a twist. The producers have included “Temptation Haven,” a camera-free room that contestants can sneak off to with a partner to do whatever their hearts desire, but when they enter, it sets off a light at the other villa. The light will probably leave the other villa speculating if it’s their partner who has entered the villa, which amps up the tension, emotion, and ultimately, the drama.

Who are the couples in this season of Temptation Island?

During this season, viewers will meet four couples and the singles they’ll be living with in the villas.

There’s Shanté, a clinical healthcare worker and pilates instructor, and Brion, medical and pharmaceutical salesman. After only being together for a year, the pair are taking on Temptation Island, due to Shanté’s insecurities about Brion after he cheated on her early in their relationship. Definitely not a strong foundation to start the experience with but best of luck to them both.

Then there’s Ashley, an entrepreneur and accountant, and Grant , a business owner, who’ve been on and off again for a year and a half. They’ve broken up a lot because of Ashley’s trust issues. Grant’s head is apparently easily turned so this should be interesting. Let’s see if the entrepreneur and business owner can sell this relationship.

Alexa, a labor and delivery travel nurse, and Lino, a health coach and personal trainer, have been dating for three years and they’re joining the show to test out their co-dependencies. Neither has cheated so I ship them both already. Lino is apparently “still very sweet” on Alexa which I can appreciate.

Tayler, a health education specialist and certified personal trainer, and Tyler, a salesman and model, started their relationship right after Tyler’s six-year marriage ended. The couple is going to use the show to try and figure out what’s right for them. Having almost the same name doesn’t guarantee this couple’s compatibility. Sometimes a rushed relationship leaves you without time to figure out what you actually need.

Get ready, y’all, because this season looks like it’s going to be messy.