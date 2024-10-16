Everything We Know So Far About ‘Tell Me Lies’ Possibly Getting A Season 3

The Season 2 of Tell Me Lies aired on Oct. 16, and the show is certainly living up to its name, with more lies and secrets among the featured Baird College friend group. With Season 2 leaving a few questions unanswered, fans can now speculate what will be addressed in Season 3, but is it actually happening?

Before we can discuss if Season 3 of Tell Me Lies is in our future, we should first recap the emotional season finale. In the Season 2 finale, fans see Diana and Stephen finally end their romance, Bree end her secret affair with Oliver, and Leo and Lucy have a complicated end to their relationship as they briefly get back together. We also learn why Drew is noticeably absent from the present-day storyline. In the show’s final moments, just before her wedding, Bree discovers that Evan cheated on her with Lucy back in college — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. A lot went down in Season 2, which caused many things to go unanswered. Now that the Season 2 finale aired and fans still have a ton of questions, so the question remains: Are we getting a Season 3? And if so, what can we expect from it?

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Tell Me Lies?

There is no official word yet on whether Tell Me Lies has been renewed for a third season. Meaghan Oppenheimer, the show’s creator, believes that having three seasons is good for story progression. In an interview with the Decider, Oppenheimer spoke on the possibility of Tell Me Lies returning for Season 3, noting that she doesn’t necessarily oppose it. “I think it really just depends,” she said. “I think most shows nowadays do well with three seasons. I think that’s a very clean, good number to me — especially when it’s something that’s a smaller story, not a big procedural thing…I would rather have something end when it’s good than just drag it out too long.”

Additionally, in a September 2024 interview with DC Film Girl, Oppenheimer said, “I had more of Season 2 figured out from the beginning. Season 3 is definitely more uncharted territory. There are a lot of ideas of what could happen. I think that certain characters — I don’t want to give any spoilers — definitely deserve justice that I think needs to happen if there’s a Season 3.

I think there’s always more story to tell.” It took a few months for Tell Me Lies to be renewed for Season 2 after the Season 1 finale, so my best guess is that it will beanother few months before fans learn if the show has been renewed for a third season.

What Could occur in a possible season 3?

If Tell Me Lies returns for Season 3, the plot may continue by answering many of the unanswered that occured in Season 2.

One of the biggest cliffhangers was when Bree received an audio message from Stephen where Evan admitted to cheating on her with Lucy during the Hawaiian Party. Evan is unaware that Stephen recorded the conversation, and Lucy is unaware that Evan even confessed to Stephen about that night. It’s unclear whether Bree will flee from the wedding and abandon Evan at the altar. Is she going to confront Lucy, who was standing directly beside her after she heard the recording? Or will Bree try to find Stephen and confront him for sending the audio in the first place?

Another moment Season 3 could possibly expand on is how and why Lydia and Stephen started dating and are currently engaged. Also, who is the mysterious person who has been contacting Bree in the present but she’ss been ignoring? Will Wrigley discover that Lucy submitted the letter to the Dean against Drew rather than Stephen? Most importantly, will Stephen finally be exposed for lying about his relationship with Macy and covering up his involvement in her death? With all of these unanswered questions, my biggest hope is that a third season will provide answers.