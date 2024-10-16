4 Questions I Have After The ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 Finale

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Tell Me Lies Season 2 follow. Ever since Tell Me Lies Season 2 premiered on Sept. 4, the show has doubled down on the drama and deception, leaving viewers (myself included) on the edge of their seats each week when a new episode dropped. Now that the Season 2 finale is finally here, it has left me with more questions than answers.

To bring you up to speed, Tell Me Lies centers around a group of college students in 2007 at Baird College in upstate New York. The group includes college freshman Lucy and college junior Stephen, who develop a toxic relationship that continues to haunt them into adulthood. In Season 2, the 2008 school semester has just begun, and the girls — Lucy, Pippa, and Bree — are entering their sophomore year, while the guys — Stephen, Wrigley, and Evan — are starting their senior year.

With the introduction of new characters (I’m talking about you Leo) to the show’s cast, the tension steadily built up until it inevitably boiled over in the season’s dramatic finale. If you’re looking for a refresher or just need help wrapping your head around the explosive Tell Me Lies Season 2 finale, you’re in luck. Let’s go over some lingering questions from the show that have kept fans buzzing.

Will Evan ever find out who Bree Is seeing?

Throughout Season 2, Bree has an affair with her professor Marianne’s husband, Oliver. After discovering Eva had cheated on her (without knowing it was with Lucy), Bree ends their relationship. She then meets Oliver at a bar. Oliver, who is also a professor, is initially hesitant to engage in an affair with Bree but eventually agrees, and they begin to hook up without anyone knowing. Bree eventually tells Lucy about the affair, which causes Lucy to worry that Bree’s livelihood may be jeopardized if Marianne finds out.

In Episode 6, the friend group decides to hold a Friendsgiving party, which Evan hosts. Bree informs Molly (Evan’s new fling) that she is seeing someone. Evan confronts her about it, and Bree discloses that she is dating an older man, and their connection is becoming serious.

In Episode 7, Evan tries looking online for the older man to whom Bree is referring, which Stephen helps with. Later in the episode, after hooking up with Oliver in the laundry room during Marianne’s Christmas party, Bree places the earrings she’s wearing in one of the pants pockets before leaving the party. In class, Bree notices Marianne wearing said earrings. Yikes. However, in a surprising turn of events, Marianne was aware of the affair.

Throughout season 2, Marianne and Oliver are in an open marriage. Bree, feeling betrayed, ends things with Oliver. Later, at the end of the semester, Lucy bumps into Evan, who asks her about the older guy Bree is seeing, which Lucy declines to tell him. In the season’s final scenes, we learn that Oliver is Evan’s professor as they briefly chat in his class.

How did Lydia and Stephen end up together?

The major cliffhanger from the Tell Me Lies‘ Season 1 finale was the reveal in the present that Lydia, Lucy’s childhood best friend, had gotten engaged to Stephen. In Season 2, Episode 5, Stephen and Lydia meet for the first time at a Halloween party, and she confronts him about breaking Lucy’s heart. It’s also in Episode 5 that Lydia learns that her brother Chris has been accused of rape by a female classmate, Caitie, and tries to defend him. This marks the beginning of a split in Lucy and Lydia’s friendship, as Lucy defends the girl, especially after learning that Pippa was placed in the same predicament as Chris (which only she and Diana are aware of at this time).

In Episode 7, Caitie dropped the sexual assault accusations, which caused Pippa to be concerned that rumors would spread that Caitie had lied. Nevertheless, when Lucy suggests that Pippa share her story, Pippa backs away. Diana, Molly, Lucy, and Bree, along with Wrigley and a friend, attend a party and later discuss what happened to Caitie. The guys believe Caitie is lying, which enrages Lucy, who then shares Pippa’s sexual assault story with Chris, passing it off as her own. Lydia subsequently leaves Lucy a voicemail in which she shouts at her for lying, thus ending their friendship.

In the Season 2 finale, Lydia and Stephen cross paths on campus at the end of the semester. Lydia arrives on campus to assist her brother Chris and she apologizes to Stephen for believing what Lucy told her about him. The two reconcile and discuss the possibility of running into each other again one day.

If you recall from Season 2, Episode 1, Lydia tells Lucy in the present day that she would never forgive her for what she did. Could this be the situation Lydia was referring to? Is her relationship with Stephen a means to exact revenge on Lucy?

How will Wrigley cope with the death of Drew?

Drew is noticeably absent in Season 2. Wrigley only mentions Drew briefly throughout the season, as he is continuously attempting to contact him, but Drew continues to ignore his calls. The last time we saw Drew was in Season 1, Episode 10, when Lucy anonymously writes a note to the Dean’s office, requesting further information about Drew’s behavior the night Macy was killed, prompting officers to knock on his door. If you recall, Drew was involved in Macy’s car accident when he swerved his car, causing Macy’s car to hit a tree. Drew is also missing at the time jump to the present day in 2015. Viewers speculate that something bad may have happened to Drew because of a comment Evan made about Wrigley on his and Bree’s wedding day. If you recall, Wrigley attends the wedding high, and Evan pleads that the friend group gives him grace because it is his brother’s birthday.

In Episode 8, we learn that Drew died from an overdose in 2008. Drew sees Wrigley after Diana informs him that Wrigley’s mental health is deteriorating. The two brothers eventually reconcile and agree to go out for drinks. While at a bar, Wrigley offers Drew some painkillers, which Drew only takes half of during the night. This proved fatal because the pills were time-release, which are drugs that are released slowly over time within the body rather than all at once. Drew dies in his sleep the following day in Wrigley’s dorm.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Tell Me Lies?

As of now, there is no word on whether Tell Me Lies has been renewed for a third season. After season one concluded in Sept. 2022, the show was picked up for Season 2 in November 2022. Production was postponed due to the Hollywood strikes that lasted most of 2023. While Season 3 has yet to be announced, this does not mean the show’s creator, Meaghan Oppenheimer, isn’t already brainstorming ideas for a third season. In a September 2024 interview with DC Film Girl, Oppenheimer said, “I had more of Season 2 figured out from the beginning. Season 3 is definitely more uncharted territory. There are a lot of ideas of what could happen. I think that certain characters — I don’t want to give any spoilers — definitely deserve justice that I think needs to happen if there’s a Season 3. I think there’s always more story to tell.” Fingers crossed for Season 3, as there are far too many unanswered questions from Season 2.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).